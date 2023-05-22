News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority
World
2023-05-22 | 02:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority
Greece's ruling New Democracy party stormed to a crushing victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own, making a runoff election in a month more likely.
With most votes counted, conservative New Democracy took a commanding lead of 40.8%, trouncing the radical leftist Syriza, which governed from 2015 to 2019, which polled 20.1%.
Greece's interior ministry projected New Democracy could win 145 seats in parliament, six short of an absolute majority.
From Monday, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give the top three parties - New Democracy, Syriza and the Socialist PASOK - three days each in turn to form a coalition government.
If they all fail, Sakellaropoulou will appoint a caretaker government to prepare new elections about a month later.
Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has repeatedly said he wants a strong one-party government, said he believed he was given a clear mandate.
"The ballot results are decisive. They show that New Democracy has the approval of the people to rule, strong and autonomous," he told cheering crowds outside party headquarters in downtown Athens.
The result was a stunning boost for Mitsotakis, whose administration had to contend with a wiretapping scandal, the COVID pandemic, a cost of living crisis and a deadly rail crash in February which triggered public outrage.
In equal measure, it was a disaster for Syriza and its leader Alexis Tsipras, a firebrand catapulted to power in 2015 on the back of voters' discontent with other parties over their handling of the debt crisis which ravaged Greece's economy for more than a decade.
The MeRA25 movement headlined by Yanis Varoufakis, a former Syriza finance minister forced to resign by Tsipras in the chaotic 2015 negotiations with lenders, failed to get a seat in parliament.
Without Mitsotakis, the numbers for the outliers, should they be given a mandate, do not add up. Syriza has 72 seats, PASOK 41 seats, the Communist KKE party 26 and the right-wing Hellenic Solution 16.
KKE has said it would not take part in any alliance, while Hellenic Solution has been critical of both New Democracy and Syriza.
Tsipras, who said he telephoned Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his win, said the race was not over.
"Battles have wins, and losses," he said. "The electoral cycle has not ended yet ... it is very possible there will be a second election."
Greece almost crashed out of the euro at the peak of its debt crisis in 2015, forcing the country, under Tsipras' watch, to take a third bailout from international lenders.
Mitsotakis, elected in 2019, had portrayed himself as a safe pair of hands in his campaign to win the votes of just under 10 million Greeks, promising to raise wages and pensions cut during the crisis.
The result rewarded Mitsotakis' focus on trying to improve financial conditions for Greeks, said Panos Koliastasis, adjunct assistant professor of politics at the University of Peloponnese.
"He also had a clear proposal of (how) he will be in power - that of an autonomous government. The alternative of Syriza, of a coalition government, wasn't that realistic because others refused to cooperate," he said.
Elections in Greece are held every four years for the 300-seat parliament.
Reuters
World
Greece
Elections
Next
Ukraine aims to encircle Bakhmut as Russia says it captures city
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid - ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-21
Polls open in Greece’s first election since international bailout spending controls ended
World
2023-05-21
Polls open in Greece’s first election since international bailout spending controls ended
0
World
2023-05-18
Ecuador president Lasso dissolves National Assembly, triggers early elections
World
2023-05-18
Ecuador president Lasso dissolves National Assembly, triggers early elections
0
World
2023-05-17
Ecuador president dissolves legislature, bringing elections forward
World
2023-05-17
Ecuador president dissolves legislature, bringing elections forward
0
World
2023-05-15
Argentina's ruling Peronist party wins provincial elections
World
2023-05-15
Argentina's ruling Peronist party wins provincial elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:35
Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic - WHO chief
World
05:35
Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic - WHO chief
0
World
05:29
After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition
World
05:29
After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition
0
World
05:24
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
World
05:24
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
0
World
05:21
Romanian teachers strike over low pay
World
05:21
Romanian teachers strike over low pay
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
0
Variety
2023-04-19
OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble
Variety
2023-04-19
OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
2
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
3
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
4
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
6
Variety
10:19
Trevi Fountain water turns black in Rome climate protest
Variety
10:19
Trevi Fountain water turns black in Rome climate protest
7
World
07:42
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
World
07:42
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
8
World
06:59
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
World
06:59
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More