Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding

World
2023-05-26 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding

Japan on Friday unveiled an outline of its mid-term economic road map that featured Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's "new capitalism" policy priorities such as efforts to stem a declining birthrate with increases in childcare spending.

The outline, which will serve as a backbone for the government's economic policy to be finalized in June, made no mention of how to fund such spending - a sticking point before a snap poll Kishida may call in the coming months.

In Japan, fiscal reform is an urgent task for the industrial world's most heavily indebted government with public debt at more than 250% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Still, rounds of heavy anti-COVID stimulus spending made its budget-balancing target, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by the fiscal 2025 year-end even more elusive.

With his approval ratings improving after successfully chairing this year's G7 summit, some domestic media have reported that Kishida could call a snap election by the June 21 end of the current parliament session.

The prospects of a near-term election could delay much needed debate on how to fund Kishida's spending wish-list that includes childcare - set to cost an extra annual 3 trillion yen.

Kishida has ruled out raising the consumption tax to fund the cost. Some ruling party lawmakers have called for issuing bonds, though the government says no decision has been made.

Although elections for parliament's powerful lower house is not due until 2025, Kishida could call a snap election when the opposition remains in disarray as a victory would help him solidify his grip on power within his ruling party.



Reuters
 

World

Japan

Unveil

Policy

Outline

Featuring

Childcare

Details

Funding

LBCI Next
Biden, McCarthy appear near two-year deal on US debt ceiling as default looms
US to announce more military aid for Ukraine, mainly ammunition –sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Japan ocean policy vows tougher security amid China threat

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Britain unveils research funding program as backup to EU's Horizon

LBCI
World
07:29

Japan ramps up Russia sanctions with G7

LBCI
World
06:43

Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

LBCI
World
08:20

Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud

LBCI
World
07:59

Sudan war spells more disaster for Darfur city on Chad border

LBCI
World
07:51

France confirms bird flu vaccination after favorable tests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-13

A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-01

Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-13

Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More