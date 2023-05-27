News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy
World
2023-05-27 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy
China will make concrete efforts for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry quoted special envoy Li Hui as saying on Saturday.
China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on Ukraine, argued for peace and promoted talks, Li was quoted as telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Li, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, held meetings and talks with Lavrov, and Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenkon and Mikhail Galuzin.
The two sides exchanged views on China-Russia relations and a political settlement for the Ukrainian crisis and agreed
that President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Russia further deepened political mutual trust, China's foreign ministry said in a readout of the conversation.
Li's visit to Russia was the final stop in a multi-country tour that Beijing said was aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.
Li said China will strengthen exchanges and dialogues with all parties, including Russia, according to the readout from the foreign ministry.
"China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhered to an objective and fair position, actively persuaded peace and promoted talks, decided its own position according to the merits of the matter itself, and always firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue," Li was quoted as saying.
The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination and exchanges and cooperation in various fields.
Reuters
World
China
Political
Solution
Ukraine
Crisis
Chinese
Foreign
Ministry
Envoy
Next
Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever
Japan PM Kishida says willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-12
Norway concerned over human rights in China, PM tells visiting Chinese foreign minister
World
2023-05-12
Norway concerned over human rights in China, PM tells visiting Chinese foreign minister
0
World
2023-05-12
Chinese foreign minister to visit Australia - South China Morning Post
World
2023-05-12
Chinese foreign minister to visit Australia - South China Morning Post
0
World
2023-05-09
EU envoy to China hails Xi's call with Ukraine president as positive step
World
2023-05-09
EU envoy to China hails Xi's call with Ukraine president as positive step
0
World
2023-04-24
Some EU ministers say China envoy's remarks on Ukraine sovereignty unacceptable
World
2023-04-24
Some EU ministers say China envoy's remarks on Ukraine sovereignty unacceptable
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:02
Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media
World
10:02
Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media
0
World
08:35
UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
World
08:35
UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
0
World
07:28
Debt ceiling negotiations push toward critical default deadline
World
07:28
Debt ceiling negotiations push toward critical default deadline
0
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
0
Sports
2023-05-11
Jalen Brunson, Knicks go distance, beat Heat in Game 5
Sports
2023-05-11
Jalen Brunson, Knicks go distance, beat Heat in Game 5
0
World
2023-04-01
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
2023-04-01
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
0
Variety
06:06
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Variety
06:06
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
3
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
6
Lebanon News
12:18
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
Lebanon News
12:18
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
7
World
05:21
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
World
05:21
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
8
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More