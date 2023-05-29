Russia puts U.S. Senator Graham on wanted list - Russian media

2023-05-29 | 03:12
Russia puts U.S. Senator Graham on wanted list - Russian media
1min
Russia puts U.S. Senator Graham on wanted list - Russian media

Russia's interior ministry has put U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian media reported on Monday, citing the ministry's database.

In an edited video released by the Ukrainian president's office of Graham's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, Graham was shown saying "the Russians are dying" and then saying U.S. support was the "best money we've ever spent".

After Russia criticised the remarks, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting which showed the two remarks were not linked.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it was opening a criminal probe into Graham's comments. It did not specify what crime he was suspected of.

Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

A South Carolina Republican known for his hawkish foreign policy views, Graham has been an outspoken champion of increased military support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Russia has previously added dozens of U.S. officials and elected politicians to stop lists, banning them from entering the country, but has rarely sought the arrest of senior American officeholders.

Reuters
 

