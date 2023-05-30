UK's FTSE 100 kicks off week on caution; WPP shines on AI partnership

World
2023-05-30 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK&#39;s FTSE 100 kicks off week on caution; WPP shines on AI partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK's FTSE 100 kicks off week on caution; WPP shines on AI partnership

UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday after a long weekend, with investors avoiding big bets on fresh worries over the US debt deal, while advertising firm WPP logged its best day in over three weeks on its partnership with chipmaker Nvidia.

World's largest advertising group WPP Plc (WPP.L) rose 2.0 percent after announcing its partnership with US-based chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) to build generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising.
 
"This engine would enable WPP creative teams to efficiently produce commercial content at scale," Silvia Cuneo, director at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

"We think this collaboration strengthens WPP's position in new technologies and generative AI, and should be reassuring for the sentiment on the stock."

The broader media sector (.FTUB4030) housing WPP climbed 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the internationally-focused FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was down 0.1 percent, after a few US Republican lawmakers said they would oppose the deal to raise the United States' debt ceiling.
 
The mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) ticked 0.4 percent higher, boosted by a 17.1 percent surge in Hunting Plc (HTG.L) after the oil services provider lifted its annual core earnings outlook.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare stocks (.FTNMX201030) and utilities (.FTUB6510) were also among the top gainers.

UK equities have recently come under pressure on worries over more rate hikes after data showed domestic inflation was not easing as expected. Analysts are concerned that the economy could enter a period of stagflation which would not bode well for company earnings.

Among other movers, Purplebricks Group Plc (PURP.L) added 1.8 percent after the online estate agent said it had received an indicative takeover proposal from top shareholder Lecram Holdings for 1.5 million pounds ($1.93 million) in cash.

Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) dropped 1.2 percent after it said Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would retire from the consumer goods giant by the end of May 2024.
 
Bunzl Plc (BNZL.L) was off 0.7 percent after the business supplies distributor said it would acquire a safety business in Brazil and Spain.
 

World

London

Stock Exchange

Group

UK

FTSE

Cautious

Note

WPP

Shines

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Deal

LBCI Next
Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus
Sudan factions agree to extend ceasefire deal amid clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Ukraine says Russia prevents Black Sea grain deal port operating

LBCI
World
2023-05-17

Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Ukraine's nuclear deal with Canada's Cameco carries big risks, rewards

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:13

EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks

LBCI
World
06:39

ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble

LBCI
World
06:36

Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade

LBCI
World
06:32

China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-10

'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More