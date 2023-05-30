News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus
World
2023-05-30 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus
The US dollar steadied after climbing to a two-month high and European stocks flattened on Tuesday as relief that a possible default by the US government had been averted gave way to concern that the deal could face a rocky path through Congress.
The US dollar index and longer-dated US Treasuries rallied as traders welcomed the deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit until January 2025 in exchange for caps on spending and cuts in government programs.
But European stocks steadied after slipping in early trading, dented by uncertainty on whether the Congress will approve the deal after a handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose the bill, though it is expected to pass.
Despite the initial risk-on sentiment on the deal announced on Saturday, investors also fear now that the agreement was a compromise that could have negative consequences.
"The US had a poor resolution to the debt ceiling negotiations with still a huge increase in government debt and no real cuts to spending, but (it) has relieved pressure for now," said James Rosenberg, an advisor at broker Ord Minnett in Sydney.
"There's still a huge disconnect between bond markets and equities," he said, flagging that the bond market is pricing in an US recession.
JB Were analysts said there could be up to $600 billion worth of bill issuance in the next six to eight weeks.
The size of the Treasury issuance and the economic implications are now being considered, according to Invesco's Asia Pacific global strategist David Chao.
"The announcement of a debt deal in the near term is a boost to market sentiment but it places pressure on growth due to the government spending cuts, the tighter liquidity conditions, but the flipside is the pressure on growth is doing the job for the Fed as it tries to cool the economy. It could place a dampening effect on inflation."
The pan European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) flattened after recording on Friday its biggest weekly decline in two months.
The Nikkei stock index (.N225) rose 0.3 percent, after the Japanese benchmark hit a 33-year high on Monday on optimism over the US debt deal and a weaker yen, which helps the country's exporters.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (.HSI) and China's CSI300 Index (.CSI300) closed about flat after tumbling to their lowest level since November, with investors also remaining cautious ahead of China's May manufacturing data due on Wednesday.
US futures were up 0.5 percent pointing to a start of the day in positive territory for US stocks, which were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
US 10-year bond yields dropped 8 basis points to 3.74 percent, while thirty-year yields fell 6 bps to 3.91 percent. Bond yields move inversely to price.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six peers, flattened at 104.3 after rising to a two-month high. It was also trading near a six-month peak against the Chinese yuan.
CHINA POST LOCKDOWNS
The Hang Seng lost around 7 percent in May while the CSI300 is off almost 5 percent as a result of China's economy not recovering from its pandemic closures ending in January as fast as expected.
"Everyone is looking at the disappointment in the performance of China equities recently and that is now creating negative investor sentiment," said Jack Siu, Credit Suisse's greater China chief investment officer.
"Investors are now more muted towards the reopening story of China and are contemplating their positions."
Reuters
World
Dollar
European
Stocks
Steady
Debt
Deal
Focus
China
Post
Lockdowns
Next
Yen firms on policymaker meeting, dollar up after debt deal
UK's FTSE 100 kicks off week on caution; WPP shines on AI partnership
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:26
Yen firms on policymaker meeting, dollar up after debt deal
World
05:26
Yen firms on policymaker meeting, dollar up after debt deal
0
Middle East
2023-05-26
UAE stocks rise as oil prices rise on US debt deal optimism
Middle East
2023-05-26
UAE stocks rise as oil prices rise on US debt deal optimism
0
World
2023-05-19
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
World
2023-05-19
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
0
World
2023-04-19
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
World
2023-04-19
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:13
EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks
World
07:13
EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks
0
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
0
World
06:36
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
World
06:36
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
0
World
06:32
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
World
06:32
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Caretaker PM Mikati defers critical cabinet meeting amid conflict with Justice Minister
Lebanon News
07:18
Caretaker PM Mikati defers critical cabinet meeting amid conflict with Justice Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
2
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
3
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
7
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
8
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More