News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
World
2023-05-30 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade
Denmark plans to invest 143 billion Danish crowns ($21 billion) in defense over the next 10 years, which combined with increased military aid to Ukraine will help it achieve NATO's spending target this year, its government said.
A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Denmark scaled back its military capabilities after the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s and has acknowledged major shortcomings in the ability to defend its territory and meet NATO commitments.
But in response to the Ukraine crisis, it pledged last year to permanently increase spending on defense and security to 2 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2030, a key goal for NATO member states.
"We must, to a greater extent, be able to live up to the demands and expectations that NATO and its allies have for Denmark," Troels Lund Poulsen, acting defense minister, told a press conference. "This requires large investments in our armed forces to lift our share of the responsibility."
The plans were announced as the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a serious contender to take over as NATO secretary-general, with incumbent Jens Stoltenberg due to step down in September.
An announcement last week that Frederiksen will visit US President Joe Biden on June 5 added to speculation about her potential candidacy.
Denmark currently spends around 27 billion crowns per year on defense but will progressively increase this by up to 19.2 billion crowns ($2.8 billion) by 2033, beginning with an increase of 6.9 billion crowns next year.
It is also allocating an additional 21.9 billion crowns in military aid to Ukraine over the next five years, which will propel Denmark's total defense spending to 2 percent of GDP this year and next.
However, the country will only permanently meet NATO's target in 2030, the government said.
The proposal will set the overall framework for defense spending, during which time decisions on actual military procurement will be agreed.
Reuters
World
Denmark
Defense
Plans
Spend
Next
Decade
Ukraine
Support
NATO
Next
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-29
Denmark plans $2.6 bln more for Ukraine, Zelenskiy praises 'major contribution'
World
2023-05-29
Denmark plans $2.6 bln more for Ukraine, Zelenskiy praises 'major contribution'
0
World
2023-05-18
NATO reaches back to Cold War past with first major defence plans in decades
World
2023-05-18
NATO reaches back to Cold War past with first major defence plans in decades
0
World
2023-04-08
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
World
2023-04-08
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
0
World
2023-03-22
PREVIEW Biden, Trudeau to talk Ukraine, defense spending, Haiti in Ottawa
World
2023-03-22
PREVIEW Biden, Trudeau to talk Ukraine, defense spending, Haiti in Ottawa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:37
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
World
10:37
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
0
World
10:18
Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week
World
10:18
Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week
0
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
0
World
09:46
Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024
World
09:46
Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
8
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More