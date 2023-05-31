Drones attack Russian oil refineries near major oil port Novorossiisk

World
2023-05-31 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Drones attack Russian oil refineries near major oil port Novorossiisk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Drones attack Russian oil refineries near major oil port Novorossiisk

Drones attacked two oil refineries just 40-50 miles (65-80 km) east of Russia's biggest oil export terminals on Wednesday, sparking a fire at one and causing no damage to the other, according to Russian officials.

Drone attacks deep inside Russia have intensified in recent weeks with strikes on Moscow, oil pipelines and even the Kremlin ahead of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

At around 0100 GMT a drone struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, causing a fire which was later extinguished, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.
 
The Afipsky refinery lies 50 miles east of the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, one of Russia's most important oil export gateways. The plant can process around 6 million tons (44 million barrels) of oil each year.

Novorossiisk, together with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, bring about 1.5 percent of global oil to market.

Last year, CPC exported via the South Ozereyevka terminal 58.7 million tons of oil, mainly from Kazakhstan, while the terminal of Sheskharis at Novorossiisk handled about 30 million tons of oil.
 
Another drone crashed into the Ilsky refinery, which lies around 40 miles east of Novorossiisk, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing local officials.

According to the refinery's web site, its five processing units have the combined capacity of 3 million tons per year.

There was no immediate information on who launched the drones but Russia has accused Ukraine of increased attacks on targets inside the country, including on Moscow on Tuesday.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Refineries across Russia have been frequently attacked by drones following the start of what the Kremlin casts as the "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.
 

World

Drones

Attack

Russia

Oil

Refineries

Near

Major

Oil

Port

Novorossiisk

LBCI Next
The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany
Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

Russia reports hits on oil refineries and town near Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-27

Ukraine targets Russian oil pipeline installations with drones - Russian media

LBCI
World
2023-05-27

Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:26

Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World
10:09

Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says

LBCI
World
09:49

Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts

LBCI
World
09:32

Denmark appoints temporary finance minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-05

Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More