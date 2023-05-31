News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
World
2023-05-31 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
The German government on Wednesday said it would shut down four out of five Russian consulates in the country by revoking their licences, a tit-for-tat move after Moscow's decision to limit the number of German officials in Russia to 350.
The Russian government would be still be allowed to operate its embassy in Berlin and one general consulate but Germany expects the rest to cease operations by the end of the year, the foreign ministry said.
At the same time, Germany will close its own consulates in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk, leaving only the German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St Petersburg in operation.
The move by Berlin presents a sharp downgrading of bilateral ties amid a wider collapse in relations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Germany's foreign ministry accused Moscow of escalating tensions by imposing limits on the number of officials allowed to work in Russia.
"This unjustified decision is forcing the federal government to make very significant cuts in all areas of its presence in Russia," a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a statement would be issued on the closures of the consulates, according to Russian news agencies.
Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have broken down since the invasion in February 2022 and the West responded with sanctions and weapons supplies.
Germany is planning to remove scores of employees working at its missions in Russia after Moscow imposed limits on the numbers allowed to work in the country, including teachers and employees at the Goethe Institute.
Reuters
World
Germany
Russia
Consulates
Moscow
Next
Ukrainian drone sparks fire at Russian refinery
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-30
Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine
World
2023-05-30
Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-27
Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
World
2023-05-27
Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
0
World
2023-05-25
Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys over 'stalled' Nord Stream investigation
World
2023-05-25
Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys over 'stalled' Nord Stream investigation
0
World
2023-05-24
WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal
World
2023-05-24
WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
0
World
12:22
EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle
World
12:22
EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle
0
World
12:18
Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
World
12:18
Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
0
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Gas stations shut down following radical decline in official price
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Gas stations shut down following radical decline in official price
0
Middle East
2023-05-15
Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM
Middle East
2023-05-15
Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
2
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
3
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
4
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
5
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
6
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
8
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More