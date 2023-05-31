Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

World
2023-05-31 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

The German government on Wednesday said it would shut down four out of five Russian consulates in the country by revoking their licences, a tit-for-tat move after Moscow's decision to limit the number of German officials in Russia to 350.

The Russian government would be still be allowed to operate its embassy in Berlin and one general consulate but Germany expects the rest to cease operations by the end of the year, the foreign ministry said.

At the same time, Germany will close its own consulates in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk, leaving only the German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St Petersburg in operation.

The move by Berlin presents a sharp downgrading of bilateral ties amid a wider collapse in relations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Germany's foreign ministry accused Moscow of escalating tensions by imposing limits on the number of officials allowed to work in Russia.

"This unjustified decision is forcing the federal government to make very significant cuts in all areas of its presence in Russia," a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a statement would be issued on the closures of the consulates, according to Russian news agencies.

Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have broken down since the invasion in February 2022 and the West responded with sanctions and weapons supplies.

Germany is planning to remove scores of employees working at its missions in Russia after Moscow imposed limits on the numbers allowed to work in the country, including teachers and employees at the Goethe Institute.

Reuters
 

World

Germany

Russia

Consulates

Moscow

LBCI Next
Ukrainian drone sparks fire at Russian refinery
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-30

Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-27

Russia tells United States: don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys over 'stalled' Nord Stream investigation

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
World
12:22

EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle

LBCI
World
12:18

Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US

LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

Gas stations shut down following radical decline in official price

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More