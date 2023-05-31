US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

World
2023-05-31 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Barbara Leaf, the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, has indicated that the administration is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on Lebanese leaders due to the ongoing failure to elect a new President in Lebanon.

During a recent exchange with Senator Shaheen during a committee session, Leaf responded to the question of whether sanctions should be contemplated, saying, “We are looking at it. Yes, we are.” 

Her statement confirms the administration’s active consideration of sanctions as a response to the prolonged political stalemate and the perceived failure of Lebanese leaders to prioritize the best interests of their citizens.
 
Leaf also addressed the critical situation in Lebanon and voiced her apprehension regarding the escalating economic and political crisis in the country, emphasizing the potential spillover effects on regional security.

Speaking at the Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, Leaf stated, “In Lebanon, a spiraling economic and political crisis threatens to spill over into security threats to our closest partners in the region.” Her remarks underscore the urgent need to address the crisis to safeguard stability and security in neighboring countries.

In light of this challenging situation, Leaf also disclosed the administration’s consideration of imposing sanctions on Lebanese leaders. The potential sanctions aim to hold accountable individuals responsible for obstructing the electoral process and impeding progress towards a resolution to the presidential election impasse.

Simultaneously, the budget request for 2024 includes a $150 million allocation in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to continue supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). Leaf highlighted the LAF’s crucial role as a national security institution, enjoying broad support across sectarian lines, and being the true defender of Lebanon and its people.

Lebanon News

World

US

Lebanon

Sanctions

Presidency

Elections

LBCI Next
Ukrainian drone sparks fire at Russian refinery
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-15

Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
World
12:22

EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle

LBCI
World
12:18

Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US

LBCI
World
10:26

Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

Gas stations shut down following radical decline in official price

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More