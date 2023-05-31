News
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
2
min
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
Barbara Leaf, the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, has indicated that the administration is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on Lebanese leaders due to the ongoing failure to elect a new President in Lebanon.
During a recent exchange with Senator Shaheen during a committee session, Leaf responded to the question of whether sanctions should be contemplated, saying, “We are looking at it. Yes, we are.”
Her statement confirms the administration’s active consideration of sanctions as a response to the prolonged political stalemate and the perceived failure of Lebanese leaders to prioritize the best interests of their citizens.
Leaf also addressed the critical situation in Lebanon and voiced her apprehension regarding the escalating economic and political crisis in the country, emphasizing the potential spillover effects on regional security.
Speaking at the Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, Leaf stated, “In Lebanon, a spiraling economic and political crisis threatens to spill over into security threats to our closest partners in the region.” Her remarks underscore the urgent need to address the crisis to safeguard stability and security in neighboring countries.
In light of this challenging situation, Leaf also disclosed the administration’s consideration of imposing sanctions on Lebanese leaders. The potential sanctions aim to hold accountable individuals responsible for obstructing the electoral process and impeding progress towards a resolution to the presidential election impasse.
Simultaneously, the budget request for 2024 includes a $150 million allocation in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to continue supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). Leaf highlighted the LAF’s crucial role as a national security institution, enjoying broad support across sectarian lines, and being the true defender of Lebanon and its people.
