News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court
World
2023-06-02 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court
Prince Harry will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years when he testifies next week in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of unlawful behaviour.
Harry, King Charles' younger son, will appear in the witness box at London's High Court as part of the case he and more than 100 other celebrities and high-profile figures have brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.
It will be the first time a senior royal has given evidence since Edward VII testified as a witness in part of a divorce case in 1870 and 20 years later in a slander trial over a card game, both before he became king.
Harry, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months over his legal rows with the British press and the release of his memoir and Netflix documentary series in which he accused other senior royals of colluding with tabloid newspapers.
His appearance in court is likely to attract worldwide attention.
David Yelland, a senior communications adviser and a former editor of Rupert Murdoch's Sun tabloid newspaper - a publication Harry is also suing - said the royal family had long sought to avoid court cases, because they were not in control of the situation.
"These cases are often a case of mutually assured destruction. I don't think anyone will get out looking great," he said.
More than 100 people are suing MGN, with Harry and three others selected as test cases.
The trial, which began last month, has been told MGN journalists or private investigators commissioned by them carried out phone-hacking on an "industrial scale", and committed other unlawful acts to obtain information about the prince and the other claimants.
This was done with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives, the claimants' lawyer David Sherborne has said. MGN is contesting the allegations and says senior figures denied knowing anything about hacking and had any wrongdoing concealed from them.
'ULTIMATE INTERVIEW'
The court was told by a journalist and biographer of Harry that one of those who knew about hacking was former editor Piers Morgan, now one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and an outspoken critic of the prince and his wife Meghan.
Morgan, who has denied any involvement in unlawful behaviour and has accused Harry of invading his own family's privacy, left his job as a presenter on a TV breakfast show after making outspoken remarks about Meghan.
"It's hard to escape the notion that he's using the courts, because he knows that when he is in the witness box, he will be believed," Yelland said. "It is the ultimate interview to be cross-examined by a hostile barrister in the witness box."
At the start of the trial, MGN, now owned by Reach (RCH.L), apologised in court documents and admitted that on one occasion the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry and that he was entitled to compensation.
But it has rejected his other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Instead, Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry's cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.
MGN's documents say one story about Harry came when his father's former deputy private secretary and Morgan were having "regular meals and drinking sessions together".
Harry has said that his family and their aides had been complicit in leaking negative stories to protect or enhance their own reputations. The palace has not commented.
This week's appearance will be the second time this year that Harry has attended the High Court in London, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids.
Reuters
World
Prince Harry
Become
First
Royal
File
Evidence
Court
130
Years
Next
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
Japan demographic woes deepen as birth rate hits record low
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:56
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
World
03:56
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
0
Variety
2023-03-20
SVB Financial Group files 'First Day Motions' in bankruptcy court
Variety
2023-03-20
SVB Financial Group files 'First Day Motions' in bankruptcy court
0
Variety
2023-05-30
Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion
Variety
2023-05-30
Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion
0
World
2023-05-26
First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
World
2023-05-26
First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
World
07:22
Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades
0
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
0
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
07:11
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
0
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
World
07:05
US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
5
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
6
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
7
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More