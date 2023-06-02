Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?

World
2023-06-02 | 03:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?

Prince Harry will become the first British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s when he testifies at the High Court in London as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Here are details of the trial:

WHAT IS THE COURT CASE ABOUT?
 
Harry and more than 100 other people are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids, accusing them of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.
 
Those involved include actors, sports stars, celebrities and people who simply had a connection to high-profile figures.

They say its journalists or private investigators commissioned by them carried out phone-hacking on an "industrial scale", obtained their private details by deception and carried out other illicit acts to find out information about them.

Senior editors and executives knew and approved of the behavior, the claimants' lawyers say. MGN is contesting the claims and denies senior figures were aware of wrongdoing. It also argues some of the lawsuits were brought too late.
 
Harry, the younger son of King Charles, was selected at an earlier hearing as one of four test cases for the trial which began on May 10. He is due to give evidence when his specific case is heard over three days, starting on Monday.

WHAT IS PHONE-HACKING?
 
Phone-hacking, the illegal interception of voicemails on mobile phones, first came to attention in 2006 when the then royal editor of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World (NoW) tabloid and a private investigator were arrested.

They pleaded guilty and were jailed in 2007. The NoW and senior figures at Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) UK operation said hacking was limited to a rogue reporter.

But further revelations in 2011, including that a murdered schoolgirl had been targeted, led to the closure of the paper and a criminal trial.

In 2014, the NoW's former editor, Andy Coulson, who later worked for ex-Prime Minister David Cameron, was found guilty of conspiracy to hack phones and jailed. Rebekah Brookes, who heads up Murdoch's UK newspaper and radio operation, was acquitted of all charges.
 
The Mirror group had consistently denied its journalists had been involved in hacking, including at a public inquiry, but in 2014 it admitted liability in four cases.

Since then, MGN has settled more than 600 claims at a cost of over 100 million pounds ($120 million) in damages and costs.

WHAT DOES HARRY SAY THE MIRROR GROUP NEWSPAPERS DID?
Harry says 140 stories which appeared in MGN papers were the result of phone-hacking or other unlawful behavior, however the trial is only considering 33 of these.

His lawyers said the intrusion led to the breakdown of his relationship with long-term girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

In other documents released at the outset of the trial, MGN admitted there was evidence that private investigators had been instructed to unlawfully gather information about three of those involved in the test cases, including, on one occasion, Harry.

The publisher said it unreservedly apologized and that he was entitled to compensation.

However it has rejected his other claims. In documents, it says some of the information had been passed on by a former senior aide working for his father.

WHY IS HARRY TAKING ACTION?
 
The MGN case is one of four that Harry is currently pursuing at the High Court against British newspapers.

He is also suing Murdoch's NGN, which publishes the Sun tabloid and used to produce the defunct NoW, over alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful acts. NGN denies the Sun was involved in wrongdoing and is fighting to have his case thrown out.

The prince, with singer Elton John and five others, is also suing Associated Newspapers (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over phone-hacking and illicit privacy breaches. ANL denies any unlawful activity.

Harry is also suing ANL for libel.

"This isn't just about phone hacking, this is about accountability of power," he wrote in a statement as part of the NGN case. He says the press was too important to have "criminals masquerading as journalists running the show".
 

World

Prince

Harry

Giving

Evidence

Court

Case

Why

England

UK

Phone

Hacking

LBCI Next
UK's FTSE 100 rises as US averts default; Dechra at 2-week high
Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher

LBCI
World
03:53

Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:22

Spain's Catholic Church finds hundreds of alleged child abusers over eight decades

LBCI
World
07:17

Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod

LBCI
World
07:11

UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
07:05

US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
World
07:05

US bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More