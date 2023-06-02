News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law
World
2023-06-02 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German rescue ship blocked in Italy over breach of migration law
A German charity said on Friday its rescue ship was impounded by Italian authorities for breaching tougher migration rules introduced by the country's right-wing government as part of a crackdown on NGO sea-rescue activities.
The Mare*Go organization said it disobeyed instructions to take 36 migrants it picked up on Thursday to the Sicilian port of Trapani, taking them instead to Lampedusa island, saving itself hours of navigation.
"The rescue ship is blocked for 20 days" in Lampedusa, the NGO in a statement, adding it would also "likely face a fine because we broke the new Italian Decree Law" sponsored by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Noting that Trapani was 32 hours away from the location where the migrants were picked up, the NGO tweeted: "We clearly communicated to the authorities that #MareGo is not equipped to treat the rescued people on the move for that period of time".
The Italian law, approved by parliament in February, requires charity-run ships to head to port immediately after a rescue, preventing them from carrying out multiple operations at sea.
Italian authorities have also started a practice of instructing ships to head to more distant ports, not just in Sicily but further up the Italian peninsula, in some cases hundreds of kilometers away.
Charities that do not comply with the rules risk fines and the impounding of their vessel.
In March, a rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy was seized in Lampedusa after Italy's coast guard said the boat had disobeyed its orders to head to Sicily and instead went to look for more migrants in distress.
Meloni said in December the clampdown on charity ships was needed to stop them from acting as "ferry boats" for migrants, going "back and forth with human traffickers to shuttle people from one country to the other".
Her government's new rules, however, have failed to curb sea migration inflows.
Around 50,400 landings have been recorded so far this year, up from around 19,700 in the same period of 2022, according to the interior ministry.
Reuters
World
German
Rescue
Ship
Blocked
Italy
Breach
Migration
Law
Germany
Next
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-29
Germany's top court: law on child marriages must be amended
World
2023-03-29
Germany's top court: law on child marriages must be amended
0
World
2023-03-08
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
2023-03-08
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
World
2023-05-31
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
World
2023-05-31
Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
0
World
2023-05-31
The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany
World
2023-05-31
The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
0
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
0
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
0
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
0
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
7
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More