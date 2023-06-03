Biden cheers debt ceiling 'crisis averted' from Oval Office

World
2023-06-03 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden cheers debt ceiling &#39;crisis averted&#39; from Oval Office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden cheers debt ceiling 'crisis averted' from Oval Office

US President Joe Biden declared a "crisis averted" on Friday in his first address from the White House's Oval Office, touting the passage of a bill to suspend the US debt ceiling and avoid economic catastrophe.

Biden used the moment to plead with Americans to bridge their divides, saying his compromise with top Congress Republican Kevin McCarthy showed what could be done.

"No matter how tough our politics gets, we need to see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," he said, asking Americans to "stop shouting, lower the temperature and work together to pursue progress."

Biden, a Democrat, said he would sign the bill into law on Saturday, concluding months of uncertainty and averting what would have been a first-ever US default as early as June 5.

"It was critical to reach an agreement, and it's very good news for the American people. No one got everything they wanted. But the American people got what they needed," Biden said while sitting at the historic "Resolute Desk" in the presidential office.

"We averted an economic crisis, an economic collapse," he said.

After nail-biting negotiations, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed a bill this week that suspends the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Biden said to preserve US economic progress it was critical to keep the country's full faith and credit intact. "The stakes could not have been higher," Biden said.

The president, who is running for re-election, noted other bipartisan bills he has signed and offered praise to McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, who was his primary negotiating partner.

McCarthy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, was one of 147 Republicans who voted, unsuccessfully, to overturn the 2020 election that Biden won.

"We were able to get along, get things done," Biden said. "Both sides operated in good faith."

Republicans refused to increase the debt ceiling for months, asking Biden and Democrats to cut spending in the 2024 budget in return. The White House asked for a clean debt ceiling deal before starting negotiations.

Ultimately Biden and McCarthy cobbled together a last-minute deal that suspends the debt limit until January of 2025 and caps spending.

The Republican-controlled House voted 314 to 117 to approve the bill, and the Democrat-controlled Senate voted 63 to 36.

“The final vote in both chambers was overwhelming,” Biden said.

Fitch Ratings said on Friday the United States' "AAA" credit rating would remain on negative watch, despite the agreement that will allow the government to meet its obligations.

US presidents have generally reserved an address from the Oval Office for the most significant, and dramatic of events: the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, for example, or the Challenger space shuttle explosion.

The White House said Biden was making his remarks there because of the gravity of the situation had the debt ceiling not been raised.

Former President Ronald Reagan spoke to the nation from the Oval Office after the explosion of the Challenger space shuttle in 1986; and former President George W. Bush used the venue to address the country after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Former President Barack Obama made remarks from the Oval Office in the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf Coast.

Biden, who came into office in January 2021, has spoken before during 'prime-time' hours, including his State of the Union addresses from the Capitol and a speech from the White House East Room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Friday night address is his first from the Oval Office, a setting that highlights the power and authority of the presidency, as Biden seeks a second term against a growing field of Republican candidates.




Reuters
 

World

Joe Biden

Cheer

Debt

Ceiling

Crisis

Averted

Oval

Office

US

LBCI Next
UN Security Council urges Sudan factions to cease hostilities
South Korea says some countries ignore North Korea's unlawful behavior
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms

LBCI
World
2023-06-01

US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

Oil falls further as weak China data offsets US debt ceiling progress

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:03

OPEC+ begins meetings that may agree further output cuts

LBCI
World
08:47

Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris

LBCI
World
07:09

Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

LBCI
World
07:04

DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-25

Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail

LBCI
World
05:56

Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-01

#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage

LBCI
World
08:47

Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More