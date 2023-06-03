Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Peru's Maca region – USGS

2023-06-03 | 05:24
0min
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Peru's Maca region – USGS

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck 9 kilometers (5.59 miles) south Southeast of Peru's Maca region, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.



Reuters
 

