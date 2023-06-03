French Minister Dussopt says 'not exhausted, nor weakened' by favoritism charge

2023-06-03 | 06:52
French Minister Dussopt says &#39;not exhausted, nor weakened&#39; by favoritism charge
French Minister Dussopt says 'not exhausted, nor weakened' by favoritism charge

French Employment Minister Olivier Dussopt said on Saturday he was innocent following a charge of favoritism in the award of a water contract in 2009 and would defend himself against the charge, adding he was "not exhausted, nor weakened".

"I expect to convince the court of my good faith and my innocence," Dussopt, who played a key role in President Emmanuel Macron's decision to push through unpopular pension reforms, told France Inter Radio.

Dussopt will face a court hearing in November over the allegation, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday.

An official at Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office said on Friday Dussopt continued to have her backing.

The allegation of favoritism relates to before Dussopt took up his current ministerial role and when he was a local mayor.

Dussopt played a prominent role during parliamentary debates this year as Macron's government signed into law the decision to raise the French state pension age to 64 from 62, in spite of violent street protests against it.






Reuters

