Clashes near Bakhmut continue despite easing, Ukraine's military says

World
2023-06-04 | 01:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Clashes near Bakhmut continue despite easing, Ukraine&#39;s military says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Clashes near Bakhmut continue despite easing, Ukraine's military says

Despite a recent easing of combat in Bakhmut, clashes around the obliterated city in eastern Ukraine continue with Moscow suffering significant losses, Kyiv's armed forces said on Sunday.

Ukraine's top military command said in its daily report on Sunday that Russian forced had carried out two unsuccessful operations around Bakhmut and launched a number of air strikes and artillery shelling on nearby villages.

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group said on Saturday that 99% of his fighters had left Bakhmut after their months-long assault in the war's longest and bloodiest battle.

Ukraine said late last month that fighting had eased in the area, but the commander of the nation's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces continued their fight there.

"The enemy continues to suffer significant losses in the Bakhmut direction," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app after what he said was a visit to troops around Bakhmut. "Defence forces continue to fight. We will win."

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people, has no strategic value, according to military analysts. But Moscow has said capturing it would be a stepping stone to advance deeper into the industrial region of Donbas, which it claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has compared Bakhmut's destruction to the U.S. atomic bomb attack on Japan's Hiroshima in World War Two.

The Ukrainian daily report on Sunday said some 23 combat clashes had taken place over the past day in the Donetsk region, home to Bakhmut, and the neighbouring Luhansk region, which together make up the Donbas.

British defence intelligence said on Saturday that Russia continued to redeploy regular military units to the Bakhmut sector, replacing Wagner fighters.

Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Saturday that his forces were ready to launch the long-expected counteroffensive to reclaim territory now occupied by Russia.

Kyiv hopes the counteroffensive will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour 15 months ago.

Russia now controls nearly all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as swaths of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Reuters
 

World

Combat

Bakhmut

Clashes

Ukraine

Moscow

Losses

Kyiv

LBCI Next
Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues
Former Chinese ambassador says US must halt military deployments near China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
00:12

Russia's air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says

LBCI
World
2023-05-30

Drones strike Moscow as fresh wave of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:35

Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

LBCI
World
03:37

Uganda says 54 soldiers killed by al Shabaab in Somalia

LBCI
World
02:41

Ukraine shelling continues in Russia's Belgorod as thousands relocated - governor

LBCI
World
02:12

North Korea denounces UN over satellite, 'gangster-like' US demand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-30

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

LBCI
Middle East
08:54

Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More