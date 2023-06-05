News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
World
2023-06-05 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
Authorities have arrested 25 people in Italy, Belgium and Germany in pan-European raids linked to an alleged drug- trafficking ring run by the 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italian police said on Monday.
The criminal organization operated from Calabria, the traditional home of the 'Ndrangheta, but also had an outpost in Germany as it imported "large quantities" of cocaine, heroin and hashish, customs police Guardia di Finanza said.
The suspects are accused of various crimes, including criminal conspiracy and drug trafficking, and had assets worth 3.8 million euros ($4.06 million) seized from them, including real estate, land and businesses.
In a separate statement, the Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said eight of the suspects were arrested in Belgium and a ninth one was apprehended in Germany through a Belgian arrest warrant.
The 'Ndrangheta, which has surpassed Sicily's Cosa Nostra as Italy's most powerful mafia group, is known to have spread its tentacles across the globe, largely thanks to its role as a major smuggler of cocaine from Latin America to Europe.
Belgian authorities said the arrests were linked to a previous operation which, in 2015, shed light on a 'Ndrangheta clan that imported cocaine from South America to southern Italy via Belgium, with a "logistical" base in Frankfurt, Germany.
Recent investigations, "enriched by a mass of information" from SKY ECC, a dismantled encrypted phone network once favored by criminals, helped uncover a cocaine extraction lab near the port of Antwerp in June 2021, the Belgian statement said.
Reuters
World
Mafia
Drug
Raid
Italy
Belgium
Germany
Europe
Next
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-08
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
2023-03-08
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
Variety
09:23
Italy could abandon coal by 2024, environment minister says
Variety
09:23
Italy could abandon coal by 2024, environment minister says
0
Variety
09:10
Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation
Variety
09:10
Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation
0
Variety
08:44
As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund
Variety
08:44
As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:39
Cancer vaccines poised to unlock 'new treatment paradigm' with Merck/Moderna data
World
09:39
Cancer vaccines poised to unlock 'new treatment paradigm' with Merck/Moderna data
0
World
09:37
Bangladesh to see more power cuts as demand soars - minister
World
09:37
Bangladesh to see more power cuts as demand soars - minister
0
World
08:17
Kremlin: fake Putin address broadcast on Russian radio stations after 'hack'
World
08:17
Kremlin: fake Putin address broadcast on Russian radio stations after 'hack'
0
World
08:11
Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says
World
08:11
Ukraine retakes part of village near Bakhmut, head of Russia's Wagner says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast
Lebanon News
09:18
Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
0
World
2023-05-22
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
World
2023-05-22
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
Middle East
2023-02-16
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
2
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
3
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
4
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
5
Middle East
07:30
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
Middle East
07:30
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
6
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:10
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More