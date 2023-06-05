Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip

World
2023-06-05 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Venezuela&#39;s Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the third adversary to the United States after Iran and Syria, is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom, which experienced strained relations with Washington in recent years due to a long-standing alliance, has recently renewed ties with its foes, Iran and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Today, it welcomes its Venezuelan guest at Jeddah airport, despite his government's struggles under American sanctions.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom is actively forging new international partnerships, seeking foreign investment in massive development projects, and distancing itself from its former ally, Washington.

Maduro's visit falls within the framework of his country's fruitful international agenda to enhance bilateral relations with the world. Notably, the two nations share robust political and economic ties, fortified by political and economic agreements and high-level reciprocal visits.

Furthermore, what Maduro did not disclose was revealed by his press team, stating that the Venezuelan president discussed an agenda to enhance political, diplomatic, and energy alliances in his talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

However, Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has previously sought coordination with the Kingdom regarding declining oil prices and American sanctions.

Significantly, Maduro's visit comes just hours before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Kingdom.

Additionally, Blinken's visit aims to discuss strategic cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia concerning regional and international issues, adding further intrigue to the timing of Maduro's trip.
 

Breaking Headlines

World

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Venezuela

Venezuelan

Maduro

Visit

Saudi Arabia

Trip

LBCI Next
US Navy shows Chinese warship's 'unsafe interaction' near Taiwan
Russia fully enforces its oil output cuts, Novak says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-05

Saudi Arabia welcomes Venezuelan leader Maduro, reaching out to yet another US foe

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:38

Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher

LBCI
World
05:17

Chinese ships leave Vietnam waters after Hanoi protest

LBCI
Variety
04:08

US sues Binance and founder Zhao over 'web of deception'

LBCI
World
03:56

Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant is breached, unleashing floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:14

Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

France to seek removal of Lebanese ambassador's immunity after rape accusation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More