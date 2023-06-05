Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the third adversary to the United States after Iran and Syria, is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The Kingdom, which experienced strained relations with Washington in recent years due to a long-standing alliance, has recently renewed ties with its foes, Iran and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.



Today, it welcomes its Venezuelan guest at Jeddah airport, despite his government's struggles under American sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom is actively forging new international partnerships, seeking foreign investment in massive development projects, and distancing itself from its former ally, Washington.



Maduro's visit falls within the framework of his country's fruitful international agenda to enhance bilateral relations with the world. Notably, the two nations share robust political and economic ties, fortified by political and economic agreements and high-level reciprocal visits.



Furthermore, what Maduro did not disclose was revealed by his press team, stating that the Venezuelan president discussed an agenda to enhance political, diplomatic, and energy alliances in his talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



However, Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has previously sought coordination with the Kingdom regarding declining oil prices and American sanctions.



Significantly, Maduro's visit comes just hours before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Kingdom.



Additionally, Blinken's visit aims to discuss strategic cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia concerning regional and international issues, adding further intrigue to the timing of Maduro's trip.