Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions

World
2023-06-06 | 06:56
High views
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions
0min
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Tuesday for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss what it called a "Russian terrorist attack" on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

The ministry also called in a statement for the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors to discuss the incident and demanded new international sanctions on Russia, and in particular the Russian missile industry and nuclear sector.
 

