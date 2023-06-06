German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he is confident that Joe Biden will be re-elected president of the United States when the country goes to the polls in 2024.



"I think Biden has a very good chance of being re-elected," Scholz told the WDR broadcaster.



"I think that we have a very close trans-atlantic relationship with the current U.S. president," he said, adding however that Berlin must be ready to cooperate with any government in Washington.