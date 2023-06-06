News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany's Scholz: Biden has good chance of re-election
World
2023-06-06 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Scholz: Biden has good chance of re-election
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he is confident that Joe Biden will be re-elected president of the United States when the country goes to the polls in 2024.
"I think Biden has a very good chance of being re-elected," Scholz told the WDR broadcaster.
"I think that we have a very close trans-atlantic relationship with the current U.S. president," he said, adding however that Berlin must be ready to cooperate with any government in Washington.
Reuters
World
Germany
Scholz
Joe Biden
Good
Chance
US
Presidency
Election
Next
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
Global housing outlook brightens despite pressure from higher rates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances
World
2023-04-05
Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances
0
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
0
World
2023-06-05
Germany launches $53 bln scheme to help stricken industry decarbonize
World
2023-06-05
Germany launches $53 bln scheme to help stricken industry decarbonize
0
World
2023-06-05
Germany launches scheme to help industry pay for carbon-free production
World
2023-06-05
Germany launches scheme to help industry pay for carbon-free production
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:57
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
World
07:57
Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military
0
World
07:54
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
World
07:54
France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary
0
World
07:46
UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer
World
07:46
UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer
0
World
07:08
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
World
07:08
Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
0
Middle East
2023-06-05
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
Middle East
2023-06-05
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
Variety
2023-05-09
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
4
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
6
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
8
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More