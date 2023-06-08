Counting the cost of war in central Ukraine

World
2023-06-08 | 03:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Counting the cost of war in central Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Counting the cost of war in central Ukraine

In peacetime, Viktor Tkachenko tracks local tenders, court registries and other open sources for a news outlet in central Ukraine.

These days, the reserved 33-year-old fills a spreadsheet with the names of Ukrainian soldiers from Poltava region killed since Russia's full-scale invasion began – 1,072 at last count – which is used in regular round-ups that typically contain between 10 and 40 names.

"It's a frightening system, but it's a system," Tkachenko said of the grim task of cataloguing the fallen and informing readers of Poltavshchyna, an online outlet of local news covering everything from political intrigue to power outages.
 
"It's clear this won't end soon."

Poltava, which borders the war-scarred Sumy and Kharkiv regions but has been largely spared fighting, had a pre-war population of around 1.3 million people out of a national total of around 43 million.

Ukraine has not disclosed the number of casualties it has sustained from Russia's invasion, launched in February 2022, saying such information could help the enemy.

A recent U.S. intelligence estimate from the Discord leaks in April put Kyiv's dead at 15,000-17,500. Reuters has not been able to independently verify widely varying claims of battlefield losses on both sides of the conflict.
 
In a rare private initiative, Tkachenko and his colleagues trawl open sources such as Facebook, where relatives and local officials often post individual death announcements - an imperfect method that may under-report the true toll of war.

But the spreadsheet offers a glimpse into the human cost of the war in one of Ukraine's 27 regions.

Inside his cramped office in part of a former accordion factory, festooned with old campaign posters and political jokes, Tkachenko described his work as an "emotional seesaw".

Most entries in his Google spreadsheet, which he edits from research collected by staff members, are accompanied by dates and locations of a soldier's birth and death.

A separate, smaller section - titled "No confirmation" - is dedicated to missing troops.

The published roundups on Poltavshchyna feature photos of those killed in action and short biographies of around one to three paragraphs - a format, Tkachenko said, that seems to strike a dignified balance and of which most readers approve.
 
A press officer for Poltava's regional military recruiting centre would not comment on the accuracy of Tkachenko's figure. But he said his office takes seriously its task of notifying family members and honouring each of Poltava's killed at their funerals.

"If you take every fallen soldier as a personal loss, then I think you wouldn't last very long," said Roman Istomin, the press officer. "You need to accept it as an unfortunately natural process. And for this, Russia is to blame."

Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Ukraine's losses.

ROWS OF DEAD
 
Soldiers, some of them visibly wounded, criss-cross the tree-lined streets of Poltava city, the regional capital of around 280,000, known for its doughy dumplings and rich Cossack history.

On the city's eastern outskirts, tucked away behind railroad tracks, at least 134 soldiers connected to Poltava and killed in Russia's full-scale invasion are buried in a separate section of the Zaturyne cemetery reserved mostly for recent military deaths.

Ukrainian flags flutter in the wind above three long rows of graves. The near-silence is occasionally pierced by small-arms fire from a nearby military training ground.

A sprawling adjacent plot of untouched grass, which city council head Andriy Karpov told Reuters could be used if necessary, is a macabre reminder of the deaths still likely to come.

"There isn't a single stranger among them," said Tetiana Vatsenko-Bondareva, who was visiting her husband's grave on the one-year anniversary of his burial, of the connection she feels with the fallen.

Poltava-born Denys Bondarev, a 38-year-old movie stuntman in Kyiv who joined an airborne assault unit after Russia's invasion, was killed on May 21, 2022, according to the wooden cross that marks his grave.

His commander, who died two months later, is buried in the same row, Vatsenko-Bondareva said.

January was a particularly brutal month for the region, said Tkachenko, because a local unit had suffered heavy losses in the eastern town of Soledar, near Bakhmut.

According to his spreadsheet, at least 25 soldiers from the 116th Territorial Defence Brigade were killed there that month.

Neither the unit nor the defence ministry immediately responded to a request for comment.

"The entire region felt these losses," Tkachenko said. "You didn't even need a statistic for it."

PSYCHOLOGICAL TOLL
 
As the war drags on, the psychological toll on Ukrainians is increasing.

In Poltava, the rush of eager volunteers at the beginning of the war has since given way to a campaign of mobilising the less enthusiastic, said Istomin, the military press officer.

Disinformation on social media depicting alleged run-ins with recruiters, or unfairly casting them as coming after everyone, has also soured public opinion against those service members, he added.

"It's not about losses, but more about the awareness of the population," Istomin said.

After her husband's death, Vatsenko-Bondareva, 35, co-founded a Facebook support group for war widows which now includes more than 1,200 members.

She said the women searched for comfort among one another partly because they often struggled to find enough sympathy from others.

"They understand that they won't be judged, that they won't be told banal things like 'You need to live on for the sake of your child'," said Vatsenko-Bondareva.

She added that she sometimes fields phone calls in the middle of the night from widows with fraying nerves.

Officials hope a much-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim more Russian-occupied territory will yield results.

For Tkachenko, the assault means there is likely no end in sight to his morbid data entry, which he considers crucial for the historical record.

"But you just can't avoid it," he said.
 

World

Counting

Cost

War

Russia

Ukraine

Politics

Territory

Government

Death

Violence

LBCI Next
Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan
Pope Francis spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery - Vatican
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Armenia is not Russia's ally in Ukraine war, says PM Pashinyan

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:43

China willing to deepen cooperation with UK financial sector -state media

LBCI
World
07:35

Ukraine says it could lose millions of tons of crops after dam collapse

LBCI
World
07:33

Ukraine warns over reservoir level after Kakhovka dam collapse

LBCI
World
07:25

Swiss parliament greenlights investigation into Credit Suisse crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Middle East
02:30

Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week

LBCI
World
06:39

UK's Sunak, Biden to focus on deepening economic ties at White House meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More