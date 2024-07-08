بايدن للمشرعين الديمقراطيين: أنا ملتزم بالبقاء في السباق الرئاسي

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.
It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024
