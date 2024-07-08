بايدن للمشرعين الديمقراطيين: أنا ملتزم بالبقاء في السباق الرئاسي

أكد الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن لرفاقه الديمقراطيين في الكونغرس، أنه "ملتزم تماما" بمواصلة السباق الرئاسي للتغلب على منافسه الجمهوري دونالد ترامب.



وكتب بايدن للمشرعين بعد عودتهم إلى واشنطن عقب عطلة الرابع من تموز: "أريدكم أن تعرفوا أنه على الرغم من جميع التكهنات في الصحافة وغيرها، أنا ملتزم تماما بالبقاء في هذا السباق وخوضه حتى نهايته والتغلب على دونالد ترامب".

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.



It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n