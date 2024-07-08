الأخبار
الأخبار
بايدن للمشرعين الديمقراطيين: أنا ملتزم بالبقاء في السباق الرئاسي

أخبار دولية
2024-07-08 | 09:38
بايدن للمشرعين الديمقراطيين: أنا ملتزم بالبقاء في السباق الرئاسي

أكد الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن لرفاقه الديمقراطيين في الكونغرس، أنه "ملتزم تماما" بمواصلة السباق الرئاسي للتغلب على منافسه الجمهوري دونالد ترامب.

وكتب بايدن للمشرعين بعد عودتهم إلى واشنطن عقب عطلة الرابع من تموز: "أريدكم أن تعرفوا أنه على الرغم من جميع التكهنات في الصحافة وغيرها، أنا ملتزم تماما بالبقاء في هذا السباق وخوضه حتى نهايته والتغلب على دونالد ترامب".
 

أخبار دولية

بايدن

السباق الرئاسي

ترامب

