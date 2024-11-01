الأخبار
ترامب: حان الوقت لإنهاء الصراع الإسرائيلي اللبناني

أخبار دولية
2024-11-01 | 17:57
ترامب: حان الوقت لإنهاء الصراع الإسرائيلي اللبناني

اعلن المرشح الجمهوري لانتخابات الرئاسة الأميركية دونالد ترامب اليوم الجمعة إن الوقت حان لإنهاء الصراع الإسرائيلي اللبناني. وأضاف "أعرف الكثيرين من لبنان وعلينا إنهاء هذا الأمر برمته".
 
وجاء حديث الرئيس السابق ترامب أمام جمهور يشمل أميركيين من أصول عربية في ولاية ميشيعان المتأرجحة. 
كلام ترامب استدعى ردا من قبل رئيس بلدية ديربورن عبدالله حمود، الذي اعتبر أن مهندس حظر المسلمين زار ديربورن ضمن حملته الانتخابية والناس في هذه المنطقة يعرفون تماما ما يمثله ترامب.
 
واضاف حمود في تغريدة  له، "لقد عانينا من سياسة ترامب لسنوات وهو لن يكون رئيسا ابدا. أما بالنسبة للديمقراطيين، فعدم استعدادكم لوقف تمويل وتمكين الإبادة خلق مساحة لترامب للتسلل إلى مجتمعنا".

