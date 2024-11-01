ترامب: حان الوقت لإنهاء الصراع الإسرائيلي اللبناني

The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for - we suffered through it for years. I’ve refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in.
Trump will never be my president.
To the Dems…
— Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) November 1, 2024
The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for - we suffered through it for years. I’ve refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in.
Trump will never be my president.
To the Dems…