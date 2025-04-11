تحطم مروحية في نهر هدسون في نيويورك (صور وفيديو)

لقي سيّاح إسبان، هم عائلة مكوّنة من خمسة أفراد بينهم ثلاثة أطفال، بالإضافة إلى طيّار، مصرعهم الخميس في نيويورك عندما تحطّمت مروحيّة في نهر هدسون.



وقال رئيس بلدية المدينة إريك أدامز خلال مؤتمر صحافي على ضفاف النهر حيث كان من الممكن رؤية بقايا المروحية: "انتُشل جميع الضحايا الستة من المياه. للأسف، ماتوا جميعا".

Moment when a tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, killing all six aboard, including three children.



Videos of the crash showed what appeared to be a large object plunging into the river, followed seconds later by what appeared to be a… pic.twitter.com/1u5UEMzupK