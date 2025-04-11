الأخبار
تحطم مروحية في نهر هدسون في نيويورك (صور وفيديو)

2025-04-11 | 00:52
تحطم مروحية في نهر هدسون في نيويورك (صور وفيديو)

لقي سيّاح إسبان، هم عائلة مكوّنة من خمسة أفراد بينهم ثلاثة أطفال، بالإضافة إلى طيّار، مصرعهم الخميس في نيويورك عندما تحطّمت مروحيّة في نهر هدسون. 
     
وقال رئيس بلدية المدينة إريك أدامز خلال مؤتمر صحافي على ضفاف النهر حيث كان من الممكن رؤية بقايا المروحية: "انتُشل جميع الضحايا الستة من المياه. للأسف، ماتوا جميعا". 
 
     
وكتب الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب على منصته للتواصل الاجتماعي تروث سوشل: "تحطّم مروّع لمروحية في نهر هدسون (...) صور الحادث مروعة". 
     
ووعد بـ"إعلانات سريعة" عن أسباب الحادث، مؤكدا أن وزير النقل في حكومته، شون دوفي، و"فريقه الموهوب يعملان على القضية"، وذلك بعد أكثر من شهرين بقليل على حادث تصادم بين طائرة ركاب ومروحية عسكرية أودى بحياة 67 شخصا في واشنطن.
     
وبعد أيام قليلة على تلك المأساة الجوية، وهي الأسوأ في الولايات المتحدة منذ عام 2001، تحطمت طائرة طبية صغيرة في فيلادلفيا، ما أسفر عن مقتل سبعة أشخاص.
 
    
ووفقا لرئيس بلدية نيويورك وشرطة المدينة، كانت عائلة إسبانيّة وطيّار الخميس على متن مروحيّة استأجرتها إحدى الشركات التي تقدّم خدمة التحليق فوق نيويورك لرؤية المناظر الخلابة لناطحات السحاب وتمثال الحرية. 
     
وأظهرت لقطات لقنوات إخبارية محلية المروحية من طراز بيل 206 وهي تفقد أجزاء منها وتسقط في نهر هدسون الذي يفصل مانهاتن عن نيوجيرسي المجاورة.
 

أخبار دولية

مروحية

هدسون

نيويورك

وفيديو)

