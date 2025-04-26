صندوق النقد: إجتماع جيد جدًا مع الوفد اللبناني... ومنخرطون في إعداد حزمة الإصلاح

Very good meeting with Lebanon’s economic team at #IMFMeetings. I welcomed the bank secrecy reform. We also discussed difficult yet critical reforms for sustainable growth, and efforts for reconstruction funding. We remain engaged in the preparation of Lebanon's reform package. pic.twitter.com/4RpV8omRKs
— Nigel Clarke (@NigelClarkeJa) April 26, 2025
Very good meeting with Lebanon’s economic team at #IMFMeetings. I welcomed the bank secrecy reform. We also discussed difficult yet critical reforms for sustainable growth, and efforts for reconstruction funding. We remain engaged in the preparation of Lebanon's reform package. pic.twitter.com/4RpV8omRKs