LBCI
LBCI

صندوق النقد: إجتماع جيد جدًا مع الوفد اللبناني... ومنخرطون في إعداد حزمة الإصلاح

أخبار دولية
2025-04-26 | 13:42
صندوق النقد: إجتماع جيد جدًا مع الوفد اللبناني... ومنخرطون في إعداد حزمة الإصلاح
صندوق النقد: إجتماع جيد جدًا مع الوفد اللبناني... ومنخرطون في إعداد حزمة الإصلاح

وصف نائب المدير العام لصندوق النقد الدولي ميغيل كلارك، المسؤول عن الملف اللبناني في الصندوق، الاجتماع مع الوفد اللبناني بالـ"جيد جدًا".

وكتب في منشور على "إكس": "رحبت بإصلاح السرية المصرفية. كما ناقشنا الإصلاحات الصعبة والحرجة للنمو المستدام، والجهود المبذولة لتمويل إعادة الإعمار. ولا نزال منخرطين في إعداد حزمة الإصلاح في لبنان".


