الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
برنامج صباحي Morning Talk
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
رياضة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

مقتل شخص وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص في تحطم عبارة في فلوريدا الأميركية

أخبار دولية
2025-04-28 | 01:53
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
مقتل شخص وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص في تحطم عبارة في فلوريدا الأميركية
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
مقتل شخص وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص في تحطم عبارة في فلوريدا الأميركية

أعلن مسؤولون محليون أنه تم الإبلاغ عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص في مدينة كليرووتر بولاية فلوريدا الأميركية بعد تحطم عبارة بالقرب من جسر ميموريال كوزواي بالمدينة مساء الأحد.

وكشفوا أن العبارة التي كانت تقل أكثر من 40 شخصا صدمها قارب فر من مكان الحادث.

وذكرت حكومة مدينة كليرووتر أن شخصا لقى حتفه متأثرا بإصابته في الحادث.

وقالت شرطة كليرووتر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: "كل الإصابات ناجمة عن اصطدام العبارة. فر القارب الذي اصطدم بالعبارة من مكان الحادث".

وأعلنت الشرطة أن "حادث التصادم وقع لعبارة كليرووتر التي كان على متنها أكثر من 40 شخصا"، مشيرة الى أنه تم إخطار المستشفيات القريبة وأن خفر السواحل الأميركي سيتولى التحقيق في الحادث.

وذكرت الشرطة أن "العبارة رست على شريط رملي جنوبي جسر ميموريال كوزواي مباشرة. وتم إجلاء جميع المصابين والركاب".
 

أخبار دولية

تحطم

عبارة

فلوريدا الأميركية

LBCI التالي
الذهب يهبط بأكثر من 1%
نتنياهو يصف رئيس الشين بيت بأنه "كاذب"
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-04-13

مقتل شخص على الأقل في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في نيويورك

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-01-29

مقتل 18 شخصًا في تحطّم طائرة في جنوب السودان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-04-20

مقتل شخصين وإصابة 11 في غارات أميركية على صنعاء

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-04-27

شرطة فانكوفر في كندا: مقتل عدد من الأشخاص وإصابة آخرين بعد أن دهست سيارة حشدا في مهرجان شعبي وسائق المركبة قيد الاحتجاز

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:22

توقيف قائد جيش الإسلام المنضوي في وزارة الدفاع السورية في دبي وفق الفصيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:16

أوكرانيا: اتفاق المعادن لن يشمل المساعدات الأميركية السابقة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:07

وزير العدل الفرنسي: السلطات تلقي القبض على مشتبه بهم على صلة بهجمات السجون

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:07

استمرار الحريق جراء الانفجار الضخم في مرفأ رئيسي في إيران

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
حال الطقس
02:41

منخفض جوي معتاد بين مساء الأربعاء والخميس... إليكم تفاصيل الطقس

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:07

استمرار الحريق جراء الانفجار الضخم في مرفأ رئيسي في إيران

LBCI
أخبار دولية
02:05

الذهب يهبط بأكثر من 1%

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:17

فئات جديدة من الليرة اللبنانية... هذا ما يجب أن تعرفه

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:17

فئات جديدة من الليرة اللبنانية... هذا ما يجب أن تعرفه

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:11

في انتظار خليفة فرنسيس... أي بابا للعالم المتغيّر

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:08

إنفجار ميناء بندر عباس… ترجيح بوجود مواد كيميائية خطيرة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:06

خطة إسرائيلية لإنشاء منطقة لتجميع أبناء القطاع بعد تهجيرهم

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:03

إحياءً للذكرى الأربعين لشهداء الصليب الأحمر… وقفة على المدرج الرومانيّ في ذوق مكايل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:58

التوقيع الإلكترونيّ غير مُفَعَّل في لبنان... والعذر أقبح من الذنب

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:53

مشروع قانون جديد لاستقلالية القضاء أمام مجلس الوزراء... نحو كسر التدخل السياسي في القضاء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:51

انتخابات جبل لبنان تنافس حزبيّ في الأقضية المسيحية وعائليّ عند الدروز وتوافق لدى الشيعة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

الغرف الجاهزة هدف مستمر للاحتلال الاسرائيليّ... والانتخابات البلدية في قرى خلفية

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:10

أدرعي إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية: أنتم مضطرون لإخلاء هذه المباني

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:17

فئات جديدة من الليرة اللبنانية... هذا ما يجب أن تعرفه

LBCI
منوعات
06:38

تيكتوكر لبنانية "تتزوج من دمية"... "إذا صار عمرك 30 وما تزوجتي ما تنطري العريس يحققلك أحلامك" (فيديو)

LBCI
حال الطقس
02:41

منخفض جوي معتاد بين مساء الأربعاء والخميس... إليكم تفاصيل الطقس

LBCI
اخبار البرامج
15:45

زياد نجيم: جبهة الإسناد كانت قرارا غبيا وغلطة الشاطر بألف والخروقات الاسرائيلية لن تتوقف إلا بهذه الحالة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
09:29

ابن خال الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد رامي مخلوف أعلن حشد ١٥٠ الف مقاتل علويّ في الساحل السوريّ وناشد روسيا للحماية واصدقاءً له للتواصل مع حكومة دمشق

LBCI
اسرار
23:30

أسرار الصحف 28-4-2025

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:19

مرجع كبير: الغارة على الضاحية الجنوبية تندرج في إطار مسعى تل أبيب لتحقيق هدفين (الجمهورية)

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More