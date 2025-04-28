مقتل شخص وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص في تحطم عبارة في فلوريدا الأميركية

أعلن مسؤولون محليون أنه تم الإبلاغ عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص في مدينة كليرووتر بولاية فلوريدا الأميركية بعد تحطم عبارة بالقرب من جسر ميموريال كوزواي بالمدينة مساء الأحد.



وكشفوا أن العبارة التي كانت تقل أكثر من 40 شخصا صدمها قارب فر من مكان الحادث.



وذكرت حكومة مدينة كليرووتر أن شخصا لقى حتفه متأثرا بإصابته في الحادث.



وقالت شرطة كليرووتر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: "كل الإصابات ناجمة عن اصطدام العبارة. فر القارب الذي اصطدم بالعبارة من مكان الحادث".



وأعلنت الشرطة أن "حادث التصادم وقع لعبارة كليرووتر التي كان على متنها أكثر من 40 شخصا"، مشيرة الى أنه تم إخطار المستشفيات القريبة وأن خفر السواحل الأميركي سيتولى التحقيق في الحادث.



وذكرت الشرطة أن "العبارة رست على شريط رملي جنوبي جسر ميموريال كوزواي مباشرة. وتم إجلاء جميع المصابين والركاب".

📸: The local fire department of Clearwater Florida has declared a mass casualty event. According to US Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg, they were notified at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday of a collision between the Clearwater Ferry and a recreational vessel near the Memorial… pic.twitter.com/FR9lFeRiYY