توم براك إلتقى الشيخ موفق طريف

أخبار دولية
2025-08-19 | 16:28
أعلن المبعوث الأميركي الى سوريا توم براك أنه عقد اجتماعا مثمرا مع الزعيم الروحي للطائفة الدرزية في إسرائيل الشيخ موفق طريف، كاشفا أنهما ناقشنا الوضع بالسويداء.
 

أخبار دولية

توم براك

إسرائيل

موفق طريف

السويداء

