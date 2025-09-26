مكافأة أميركية ضخمة مقابل معلومات عن محمد حدوان وعلي الشاعر...

These two Hizballah functionaries help raise money that funds Hizballah’s violence and terrorist attacks.
Got information on them, their associates, or their financial networks? Contact us. Your tip could make you eligible for relocation and a reward. pic.twitter.com/RvbDs26eIP
— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) September 25, 2025
These two Hizballah functionaries help raise money that funds Hizballah’s violence and terrorist attacks.
Got information on them, their associates, or their financial networks? Contact us. Your tip could make you eligible for relocation and a reward. pic.twitter.com/RvbDs26eIP