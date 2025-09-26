الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

مكافأة أميركية ضخمة مقابل معلومات عن محمد حدوان وعلي الشاعر...

أخبار دولية
2025-09-26 | 02:00
مكافأة أميركية ضخمة مقابل معلومات عن محمد حدوان وعلي الشاعر...
مكافأة أميركية ضخمة مقابل معلومات عن محمد حدوان وعلي الشاعر...

أدرج برنامج "مكافآت من أجل العدالة" التابع لوزارة الخارجية الأميركية إعلانًا رسميًا يطلب فيه معلومات عن حسيب محمد حدوان وعلي الشاعر.

ووفق البرنامج، يعتبر "حدوان" مسؤولًا كبيرًا في الأمانة العامة لـ"حزب الله"، فيما يشغل "الشاعر" منصب مدير مكتبه، وهما متهمان بجمع الأموال للحزب خارج لبنان.

وأكد البرنامج أن أي شخص يمتلك معلومات حول الأنشطة المالية "لحدوان" أو "الشاعر" يمكنه التواصل عبر القنوات المخصصة للبرنامج، بما قد يؤهله للحصول على مكافأة تصل إلى 10 ملايين دولار.
 

أخبار لبنان

أمن وقضاء

أخبار دولية

أميركية

مقابل

معلومات

حدوان

الشاعر...

