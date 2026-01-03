BREAKING:
The U.S. just launched a large number of airstrikes against Venezuela.
Important military targets are being hit in several locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/L2HUpRwlxZ
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026
🚨🇻🇪 ALERTE INFO | De fortes explosions sont signalées à Caracas, la capitale du Vénézuéla. Les sirènes d’alerte aérienne ont été déclenchées.
pic.twitter.com/9kpKz06HHj
— Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) January 3, 2026
BREAKING:
Massive U.S. airstrikes are hitting the
Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base of the Venezuelan Air Force in Caracas. pic.twitter.com/zchVIbcNwc
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026
