دانت فنزويلا "العدوان العسكري الخطير جدا" بعد أن هزت انفجارات العاصمة كراكاس، فيما أعلن الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو حالة الطوارئ.



وأشار بيان للحكومة إلى أنّ "فنزويلا ترفض وتستنكر وتدين (...) العدوان العسكري الخطر جدا الذي شنته (...) الولايات المتحدة على أراضي فنزويلا وشعبها، في المناطق المدنية والعسكرية في كاراكاس وولايات ميراندا وأراغوا ولا غوايرا المحيطة بكاراكاس".



وأعلن مادورو حالة الطوارئ، داعيا "مختلف القوى الاجتماعية والسياسية في البلاد لتفعيل خطط التعبئة"، بحسب البيان.



وسُمع في العاصمة الفنزويلية دويّ انفجارات قوية وأصوات تشبه هدير تحليق طائرات، ابتداء من قرابة الساعة 2,00 بالتوقيت المحلي (6,00 ت غ)، بحسب مراسلي وكالة فرانس برس.

وأكد مسؤول أميركي لرويترز أن الولايات المتحدة تشن ضربات داخل فنزويلا.

