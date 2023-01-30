Sports

NBA roundup: 30/1/23

2023-01-30 | 06:23
3min
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks won their fourth straight game. They have averaged 133.3 points during the streak.

Jose Alvarado scored 18, Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Murphy III had 16 each, Kira Lewis Jr. had 15, Herbert Jones Jr. had 11, Larry Nance Jr. had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Devonte' Graham scored 10 for the Pelicans, who lost their eighth straight game and their 11th in 16.

Brandon Ingram sat out after playing two games in the wake of a 29-game absence due to a bruised toe. New Orleans was completing a back-to-back.

Cavaliers 122, Clippers 99

Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as Cleveland shut down visiting Los Angeles in the first half en route to a blowout.

Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15 first-quarter points, with Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (4-of-5) making almost as many field goals as the entire Clippers lineup (5-of-23). Mitchell scored nine of his 11 points for the game in the opening period. Osman, who finished 11-of-13 shooting from the floor overall, led eight different Cavaliers scoring at least eight points.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored a team-high 24 points off the bench to lead the short-handed Clippers. Amir Coffey scored 18 points, and both Moses Brown and Moussa Diabate finished with 13 points coming on in reserve.

Grizzlies 112, Pacers 100

Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive triple-double and Memphis rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a home win over Indiana.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke recorded 13 points and two rebounds starting in place of Steven Adams (sprained knee).

Bennedict Mathurin had a team-high 27 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith tallied 16 points and five rebounds, while Myles Turner added 15 points and four boards.

Hornets 122, Heat 117

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel Charlotte to a victory against visiting Miami.

Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets. It was just the third win in the past 13 home games for Charlotte.

Jimmy Butler poured in 28 points, Tyler Herro had 24 and Bam Adebayo provided 17 points for the Heat, who had a three-game winning streak end. The Heat trailed by 12 points with 5:54 remaining and sliced the deficit to just two after a 10-0 run spanning two minutes, but they never got any closer.

Reuters

