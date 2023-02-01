Sports

Latvia would not send athletes to Olympics if Russia and Belarus included

2023-02-01 | 07:27
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Latvia would not send athletes to Olympics if Russia and Belarus included

Latvia would not send athletes to an Olympic Games that included Russian and Belarusian nationals while the invasion in Ukraine is ongoing, a spokesperson for the country's Olympic committee said on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said last week it is open to including Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Games and has opened a door to them competing in qualifiers.

"If we need to make a decision now, of course we will not go to such competition. But the Paris Games is a year and half away. We will see what happens in Ukraine - we hope Ukrainian people will win this war, and we will be in a new situation," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, including from territory in Belarus, and has been firing barrages of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities further from the front lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the IOC into banning them from the sport's extravaganza, but there has been little public support yet from other nations for an outright ban on Russians at Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 and the Paralympics from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Latvia, which borders Russia, has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in the European Union and NATO, together with its Baltic neighbors Estonia and Lithuanian.

Neither the Lithuanian nor Estonian National Olympic Committees are considering boycotts of Paris Olympics, their chairs told domestic media on Tuesday.

Foreign ministers of the three countries and Poland on Tuesday agreed that Russian and Belarusian athletes in Olympics are "unacceptable" so long as the invasion continues, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said.

The Baltic ministers of sport will meet on Thursday to discuss a joint appeal to the IOC to ban Russian and Belarus sportsmen from all international competitions, Lithuanian Minister of Education, Science and Sport said on Wednesday.

Reuters

Sports

Olympics

Latvia

Not Send

Athletes

Russia

Belarus

Participation

IOC

International

Committee

Ukraine

War

Politics

Government

Paris

Games

2024

LBCI Next
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
04:00

Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:06

NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

LBCI
Sports
06:46

Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023

LBCI
Sports
06:44

Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window

LBCI
Sports
04:39

NBA roundup: 1/2/23

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
World
08:53

Former South Carolina Governor Haley to jump into 2024 presidential race

LBCI
World
08:26

India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:44

Will supermarkets start pricing their commodities in dollars?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app