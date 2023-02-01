News
Sports
Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023
2023-02-01 | 06:46
Share
0
min
Two Lebanese topped Doha’s WTT Youth Contender 2023
Lebanese Bissan Cheri and Michel Abi Nader (singles category under 13 years old) participated in WTT Youth Contender Doha 2023, organized by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which took place in Doha, Qatar.
The two players were able to shine, winning a bronze medal each and the third-place cup, raising the name of Lebanon high.
In this context, the President of the Lebanese Table Tennis Federation, Georges Copali, congratulated the two Lebanese champions, wishing them more victories in the future and their rise to international podiums.
Bissan Cheri previously topped the international classification of her age group in table tennis for the singles category under 11 years old, finishing first in the doubles category under 11 years and achieving first place for the doubles category under 13 years old.
Her ranking came after participating in several international tournaments in France, Belgium, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, and Portugal.
