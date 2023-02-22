News
17
o
Sports
PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage,
2023-02-22 | 05:10
Share
0
min
PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage,
Paris St Germain forward Neymar sustained ankle ligament damage in Sunday's 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille, the French club said late on Tuesday.
Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's second goal in the 17th minute, was stretchered off the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle.
"Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week," PSG said in a statement, without saying how long Neymar would be out of action.
PSG play away to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes on March 4. They then travel to Bayern Munich for the March 8 second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie as PSG look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
Reuters
Sports
PSG
Football
Star
Neymar
Ankle
Ligament
Injury
Paris Saint Germain
France
Club
Damage
Champions League
