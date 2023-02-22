Sports

Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view

2023-02-22 | 09:52
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view

Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Major League Soccer in the United States on Wednesday announced a multi-year extension to their partnership that sees the German sports goods maker continue as the official supplier for the league, clubs and youth academies.

"We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico," said Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden in a statement.
 
According to a report by the news outlet CNBC, the contract, which runs until 2030, is worth $830 million while the previous contract from 2017 was worth $700 million. Adidas declined to comment on those figures.
 

Sports

Adidas

Extend

Partnership

Major League Soccer

World Cup 2026

US

Canada

Mexico

Football

LBCI Next
PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage,
Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-15

FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-07

Ancelotti says abuse of Vinicius Jr is problem for all Spanish football

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Amazon to lay off staff in US, Canada and Costa Rica by end of day

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-18

Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
10:18

Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares

LBCI
Sports
10:14

Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation

LBCI
Sports
09:12

Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event

LBCI
Sports
06:43

Games cannot exclude and divide says IOC amid Russian athletes row

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

LBCI
World
04:59

German inflation remains high at start of year

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app