Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Sports
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view
2023-02-22 | 09:52
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view
Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Major League Soccer in the United States on Wednesday announced a multi-year extension to their partnership that sees the German sports goods maker continue as the official supplier for the league, clubs and youth academies.
"We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico," said Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden in a statement.
According to a report by the news outlet CNBC, the contract, which runs until 2030, is worth $830 million while the previous contract from 2017 was worth $700 million. Adidas declined to comment on those figures.
Reuters
Sports
Adidas
Extend
Partnership
Major League Soccer
World Cup 2026
US
Canada
Mexico
Football
