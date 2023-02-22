Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view

"We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico," said Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden in a statement.

According to a report by the news outlet CNBC, the contract, which runs until 2030, is worth $830 million while the previous contract from 2017 was worth $700 million. Adidas declined to comment on those figures.