News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor
2023-02-23 | 05:10
Share
0
min
Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor
Qatar Airways will become the main airline sponsor of Formula One motor racing, the carrier said on Wednesday, replacing regional rival Emirates as the organization's official airline.
The sponsorship announcement comes ahead of the 2023 season, which kicks off next month and will also see Qatar begin a 10-year run as host of a Grand Prix, to be held in October.
The state-owned carrier will become title sponsor of that race -- now known as the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix -- along with Grands Prix in Hungary and Emilia Romagna in Italy.
The airline's press release did not mention how much the sponsorship deal was worth or any other specifics.
Qatar Airways adds Formula One to a list of global sports sponsorships, which include world soccer's governing body FIFA and soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.
Dubai-based Emirates was Formula One's main airline sponsor for the last decade.
Reuters
Sports
Qatar Airways
Qatar
Sponsor
Formula One
F1
Main
Deal
Racing
Cars
Vehicles
Sports
Grand Prix
Airways
Next
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-20
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
Variety
2023-01-20
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
0
Sports
2023-01-12
Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal
Sports
2023-01-12
Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal
0
Sports
06:27
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Sports
06:27
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
0
Middle East
06:02
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Middle East
06:02
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:27
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Sports
06:27
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
0
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
0
Sports
10:14
Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation
Sports
10:14
Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation
0
Sports
09:52
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view
Sports
09:52
Adidas and Major League Soccer extend partnership with 2026 World Cup in view
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
2
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
3
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
6
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
7
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
8
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store