Sports

Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants

2023-02-23 | 07:52
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says fans who chant racist insults should be banned for life, in light of multiple incidents of racism against players in the top flight this season, including repeated abuse directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Brazil forward Vinicius has subjected to racial abuse by opposing supporters on a number of occasions this season, with the latest incident taking place during Real's 2-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday.
 
"The first time a person does that in a stadium he should be banned for life," Morata told ESPN on Wednesday before Real host Atletico at the weekend.

"It's unacceptable and inexplicable. It should never have a place in football... I think it should be a reason to expel them.

"We need to take the Premier League as an example. If a person does such a thing at a football field or outside... he will not be allowed again in a sporting event. That's how it should be here in Spain, too."
 
LaLiga filed three legal complaints for racist insults during matches, including two aimed at Vinicius, it said on Wednesday.

One Real Mallorca supporter was identified for insulting Vinicius and Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze, LaLiga said, adding that the police have taken a statement from the individual.

The third complaint was against an Osasuna supporter who insulted Vinicius. The individual is yet to be identified.
 
The league has now filed eight complaints for racist chanting or insults against Vinicius.

Three complaints have been dismissed and another three are still being processed, including one when a mannequin wearing Vinicius' No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real's training ground before last month's derby against Atletico.
 

Sports

Atletico Madrid

Spain

LaLiga

Striker

Morata

Calls

Life

Ban

Racist

Fans

Chants

UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-09

Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:39

UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

LBCI
Sports
06:27

Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins

LBCI
Sports
05:10

Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-22

Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:35

Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app