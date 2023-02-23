News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants
2023-02-23 | 07:52
Share
2
min
Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants
Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says fans who chant racist insults should be banned for life, in light of multiple incidents of racism against players in the top flight this season, including repeated abuse directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
Brazil forward Vinicius has subjected to racial abuse by opposing supporters on a number of occasions this season, with the latest incident taking place during Real's 2-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday.
"The first time a person does that in a stadium he should be banned for life," Morata told ESPN on Wednesday before Real host Atletico at the weekend.
"It's unacceptable and inexplicable. It should never have a place in football... I think it should be a reason to expel them.
"We need to take the Premier League as an example. If a person does such a thing at a football field or outside... he will not be allowed again in a sporting event. That's how it should be here in Spain, too."
LaLiga filed three legal complaints for racist insults during matches, including two aimed at Vinicius, it said on Wednesday.
One Real Mallorca supporter was identified for insulting Vinicius and Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze, LaLiga said, adding that the police have taken a statement from the individual.
The third complaint was against an Osasuna supporter who insulted Vinicius. The individual is yet to be identified.
The league has now filed eight complaints for racist chanting or insults against Vinicius.
Three complaints have been dismissed and another three are still being processed, including one when a mannequin wearing Vinicius' No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real's training ground before last month's derby against Atletico.
Reuters
Sports
Atletico Madrid
Spain
LaLiga
Striker
Morata
Calls
Life
Ban
Racist
Fans
Chants
UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
Sports
2023-02-09
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
2023-02-09
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
2023-01-18
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:39
UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77
Sports
07:39
UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77
0
Sports
06:27
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Sports
06:27
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
0
Sports
05:10
Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor
Sports
05:10
Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor
0
Sports
2023-02-22
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
2023-02-22
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:35
Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
World
04:35
Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
World
11:33
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'
World
11:33
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'
0
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store