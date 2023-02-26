News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
2023-02-26 | 13:21
Share
2
min
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have reached an agreement, whereby LBCI purchased exclusive broadcasting rights in Lebanon for the FIBA’s major international and continental competitions until 2025.
This agreement strengthens LBCI’s long-lasting objective of supporting Lebanese basketball teams in international competitions, and placing Lebanon on the global sports map.
The agreement grants LBCI viewers access to FIBA competitions during the years 2023 through 2025 (inclusive), with special coverage from LBCI sports team and basketball experts. The FIBA competitions include the FIBA Basketball World Cup, FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, FIBA Women’s EuroBasket, FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers, FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup, FIBA AfroBasket, FIBA AmeriCup, FIBA Asia Cup, and FIBA EuroBasket.
Commenting on the agreement, Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI said: “It gives me great pleasure to see that the relationship between our two entities that goes as far back as 1996 is continuing for the years to come. Over the years, the relationship between FIBA and LBCI has resulted in playing a crucial role in exposing the Lebanese National team both locally and internationally. Our joint efforts have resulted in upgrading the quality of broadcast and the entire experience to international standards. We look forward to the years to come and to future success in our cooperation”.
"This is excellent news for sports fans in Lebanon”, said Frank Leenders FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General. “This continuing partnership with LBCI will further strengthen our synergies and greatly benefit the visibility of our international events for basketball fans across the country over the coming years."
This new agreement is another milestone that complements the history of partnership between LBCI and FIBA, bringing the joy of basketball into the homes of Lebanese people and reflecting LBCI’s continuing support to the Lebanese Basketball teams and their success.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Sports
FIBA
LBCI
Fans
Deal
Lebanon
Lebanese
Next
F1 team bosses have their own light-bulb moment
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
0
Sports
2023-02-25
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
Sports
2023-02-25
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:20
PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon
Sports
06:20
PSG's Kimpembe over with ruptured Achilles tendon
0
Sports
06:16
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
Sports
06:16
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
0
Sports
06:12
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
Sports
06:12
NBA roundup: 27/2/23
0
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:17
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
Middle East
08:17
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
World
09:01
China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through
World
09:01
China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
3
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
8
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store