FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

This agreement strengthens LBCI’s long-lasting objective of supporting Lebanese basketball teams in international competitions, and placing Lebanon on the global sports map.



The agreement grants LBCI viewers access to FIBA competitions during the years 2023 through 2025 (inclusive), with special coverage from LBCI sports team and basketball experts. The FIBA competitions include the FIBA Basketball World Cup, FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, FIBA Women’s EuroBasket, FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers, FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup, FIBA AfroBasket, FIBA AmeriCup, FIBA Asia Cup, and FIBA EuroBasket.



Commenting on the agreement, Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI said: “It gives me great pleasure to see that the relationship between our two entities that goes as far back as 1996 is continuing for the years to come. Over the years, the relationship between FIBA and LBCI has resulted in playing a crucial role in exposing the Lebanese National team both locally and internationally. Our joint efforts have resulted in upgrading the quality of broadcast and the entire experience to international standards. We look forward to the years to come and to future success in our cooperation”.

"This is excellent news for sports fans in Lebanon”, said Frank Leenders FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General. “This continuing partnership with LBCI will further strengthen our synergies and greatly benefit the visibility of our international events for basketball fans across the country over the coming years."

This new agreement is another milestone that complements the history of partnership between LBCI and FIBA, bringing the joy of basketball into the homes of Lebanese people and reflecting LBCI’s continuing support to the Lebanese Basketball teams and their success.