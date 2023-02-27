News
Sports
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
2023-02-27 | 06:16
Share
0
min
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch during Sunday's match against Antalyaspor to donate to children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
The Turkish Super Lig game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey at 0417 local time on Feb. 6.
"Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up," Besiktas said in a club statement.
The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighboring Syria has crossed 50,000. Ghana winger Christian Atsu was among the victims, having been found dead on Feb. 18 under the building where he lived in southern Turkey.
Reuters
