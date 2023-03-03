Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in F1 practice

Perez lapped the Sakhir circuit with a best time of one minute 32.758 seconds on soft tires, 0.438 quicker than Spaniard Alonso, with reigning champion Max Verstappen third and a further two tenths slower.

Double world champion Alonso, the oldest man on the grid at 41, will be starting his 20th season after moving from Renault-owned Alpine.



McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll -- the Canadian racing after breaking both his wrists in a cycling accident last month.



Stroll was kept waiting for the first 20 minutes due to an ignition problem.

Once-dominant Mercedes had a quiet session on a hot afternoon with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton 10th and team mate George Russell 11th on medium tyres.



McLaren's Oscar Piastri was the highest-placed rookie in 12th, with AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries 16th and Williams' Logan Sargeant 18th.



Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was last after a big spin.



Red Bull are favorites for the weekend in Bahrain after setting the pace in testing.