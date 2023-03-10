Sports

Rashford, Fernandes on target as Man United crush Betis

2023-03-10 | 06:01
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Rashford, Fernandes on target as Man United crush Betis

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, four days after their humiliating loss to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's team, who were crushed 7-0 by their arch-rivals on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the hosts dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.
 
"I think we played well, the second half especially. 4-1. Good goals. Good performance also to give something to the fans, and they gave us something back as well because they were right behind us," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "Very grateful after Sunday."

Rashford scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions after six minutes, controlling a cross from Fernandes and smashing it into the top corner to the delight of fans who braved the chilly temperatures and whirling snow at Old Trafford.
 
"It's a step back in the right direction," Rashford said. "Obviously, we have to build on this now to gain momentum again. We can't put too much emphasis on Sunday, because it's gone, we can't change it."

Ayoze Perez, on loan from Leicester City, grabbed his first goal for Betis in the 32nd minute but the equalizer did not halt United's energy.

"It's always see how a team reacts after a setback," Ten Hag said. "We can reset, we can bounce back, this team has character."
 
The hosts started the second half strongly and Brazilian winger Antony put United ahead in the 52nd minute with a superb goal, launching a blistering left-foot shot from just outside the box into the top corner.

Fernandes, whose poor performance against Liverpool raised questions about his suitability to captain United, added the third, heading in a corner off the fingertips of Betis keeper Claudio Bravo.

"Bruno, I think he was brilliant today, he led the team from the first minute by his game, possession, make the rhythm of the game, and then score a goal, so I'm happy," Ten Hag said.

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who missed a number of chances, completed the rout in the 82nd minute, steering the ball into the net after a cutback from substitute Facundo Pellistri.

In other first-leg games, Angel Di Maria's goal earned Juventus a 1-0 win over SC Freiburg, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 1-1 with Feyenoord and Joan Jordan and Erik Lamela scored to lead Sevilla to a 2-0 win over Fenerbahce.

Premier League leaders Arsenal drew 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon and AS Roma beat Spain's Real Sociedad 2-0.

Belgium's Royale Union held Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw in Germany and Bayer Leverkusen defeated Hungary's Ferencvaros 2-0.
 

Sports

Manchester United

Europa League

Fernandes

On Target

Real Betis

First Leg

England

Premier League

Football

Club

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 10/3/23
Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-09

Reddit is shutting down its Clubhouse clone Reddit Talk

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-09

Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-09

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:54

Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship

LBCI
Sports
09:24

Former Fox exec convicted in FIFA bribery case, other acquitted

LBCI
Sports
06:17

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

LBCI
Sports
06:09

Italy's Serie A to discuss financing options for media business

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:20

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app