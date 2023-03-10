News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Rashford, Fernandes on target as Man United crush Betis
2023-03-10 | 06:01
Share
3
min
Rashford, Fernandes on target as Man United crush Betis
Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, four days after their humiliating loss to Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag's team, who were crushed 7-0 by their arch-rivals on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the hosts dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.
"I think we played well, the second half especially. 4-1. Good goals. Good performance also to give something to the fans, and they gave us something back as well because they were right behind us," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "Very grateful after Sunday."
Rashford scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions after six minutes, controlling a cross from Fernandes and smashing it into the top corner to the delight of fans who braved the chilly temperatures and whirling snow at Old Trafford.
"It's a step back in the right direction," Rashford said. "Obviously, we have to build on this now to gain momentum again. We can't put too much emphasis on Sunday, because it's gone, we can't change it."
Ayoze Perez, on loan from Leicester City, grabbed his first goal for Betis in the 32nd minute but the equalizer did not halt United's energy.
"It's always see how a team reacts after a setback," Ten Hag said. "We can reset, we can bounce back, this team has character."
The hosts started the second half strongly and Brazilian winger Antony put United ahead in the 52nd minute with a superb goal, launching a blistering left-foot shot from just outside the box into the top corner.
Fernandes, whose poor performance against Liverpool raised questions about his suitability to captain United, added the third, heading in a corner off the fingertips of Betis keeper Claudio Bravo.
"Bruno, I think he was brilliant today, he led the team from the first minute by his game, possession, make the rhythm of the game, and then score a goal, so I'm happy," Ten Hag said.
Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who missed a number of chances, completed the rout in the 82nd minute, steering the ball into the net after a cutback from substitute Facundo Pellistri.
In other first-leg games, Angel Di Maria's goal earned Juventus a 1-0 win over SC Freiburg, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 1-1 with Feyenoord and Joan Jordan and Erik Lamela scored to lead Sevilla to a 2-0 win over Fenerbahce.
Premier League leaders Arsenal drew 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon and AS Roma beat Spain's Real Sociedad 2-0.
Belgium's Royale Union held Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw in Germany and Bayer Leverkusen defeated Hungary's Ferencvaros 2-0.
Reuters
Sports
Manchester United
Europa League
Fernandes
On Target
Real Betis
First Leg
England
Premier League
Football
Club
Next
NBA roundup: 10/3/23
Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
0
Variety
2023-03-09
Reddit is shutting down its Clubhouse clone Reddit Talk
Variety
2023-03-09
Reddit is shutting down its Clubhouse clone Reddit Talk
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash
Sports
2023-03-09
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Sports
2023-03-09
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:54
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
Variety
09:54
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
0
Sports
09:24
Former Fox exec convicted in FIFA bribery case, other acquitted
Sports
09:24
Former Fox exec convicted in FIFA bribery case, other acquitted
0
Sports
06:17
Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year
Sports
06:17
Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year
0
Sports
06:09
Italy's Serie A to discuss financing options for media business
Sports
06:09
Italy's Serie A to discuss financing options for media business
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
0
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
Middle East
2023-02-07
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store