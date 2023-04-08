News
Sports
Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024
2023-04-08 | 09:55
2
min
Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024
The race walking team event, which will make its debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will comprise a male and female athlete covering the marathon distance in four legs of almost equal measure, according to the format released on Saturday.
Governing body World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee agreed on the format, saying the marathon distance of 42.195km was selected owing to its "existing popularity in athletics and link to the traditions of the Olympic Games".
The event will feature 25 teams and each athlete will complete two legs of just over 10km.
"We're excited to have another mixed relay on the Olympic program to showcase the skills of both our female and male athletes in one event," said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.
"This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable. We believe it will be easily understood by fans ... and, importantly, it will ensure full gender equality across the Olympic track and field program for the first time."
The male athlete will start the race before the female athlete takes part in the second leg. The third leg will be completed by the male athlete and the final leg by the female athlete.
The event will last for about three hours and be held on the same course as the individual race walking events, which will be at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
The team qualification pathway for the event will be published shortly, World Athletics said.
The Paris Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.
Reuters
