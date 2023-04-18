Sports

Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

2023-04-18 | 04:50
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

Argentina will host the under-20 football World Cup, world governing body FIFA said on Monday following the decision to strip Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament.

FIFA announced the decision to remove Indonesia as host on March 29 after the country's FA cancelled the draw to be held in Bali as its governor refused to host Israel's team.

The Argentine FA formally submitted its bid to host the May 20-June 11 tournament one day later at the South American Football Confederation Congress.
 
"I would like to thank the AFA, its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"Having this year's edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow."

FIFA added that the official draw for the tournament will take place on Friday in Zurich.
 
Argentina hosted the under-20 World Cup in 2001 when they won the fourth of their record six titles.

They are also seeking to jointly host the World Cup finals in 2030 with Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.
 

Sports

FIFA

Host

Argentina

Replace

Indonesia

U-20

Tournament

LBCI Next
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-12

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-06

Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-04

Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-27

U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Sports
04:40

Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

LBCI
Sports
04:37

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

LBCI
Sports
04:35

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-15

Tourism Minister adds four sites in Zahle to international tourism map

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-03

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app