News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA
2023-04-18 | 04:50
Share
1
min
Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA
Argentina will host the under-20 football World Cup, world governing body FIFA said on Monday following the decision to strip Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament.
FIFA announced the decision to remove Indonesia as host on March 29 after the country's FA cancelled the draw to be held in Bali as its governor refused to host Israel's team.
The Argentine FA formally submitted its bid to host the May 20-June 11 tournament one day later at the South American Football Confederation Congress.
"I would like to thank the AFA, its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.
"Having this year's edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow."
FIFA added that the official draw for the tournament will take place on Friday in Zurich.
Argentina hosted the under-20 World Cup in 2001 when they won the fourth of their record six titles.
They are also seeking to jointly host the World Cup finals in 2030 with Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.
Reuters
Sports
FIFA
Host
Argentina
Replace
Indonesia
U-20
Tournament
Next
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-12
United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament
Sports
2023-04-12
United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament
0
Sports
2023-04-06
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
Sports
2023-04-06
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
0
Sports
2023-04-04
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Sports
2023-04-04
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
0
Sports
2023-03-27
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
Sports
2023-03-27
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
0
Sports
04:40
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
Sports
04:40
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
0
Sports
04:37
Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment
Sports
04:37
Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment
0
Sports
04:35
Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open
Sports
04:35
Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-11
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2023-04-11
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Variety
2022-12-15
Tourism Minister adds four sites in Zahle to international tourism map
Variety
2022-12-15
Tourism Minister adds four sites in Zahle to international tourism map
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
0
Middle East
2023-02-03
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
2023-02-03
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
5
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
7
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
8
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store