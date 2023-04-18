Sports

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

2023-04-18 | 11:51
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lebanese Cabinet granted an exceptional mechanism that would allow American basketball player Omari Spellman to play for the Lebanese national basketball team. 

This decision comes after the Lebanese Basketball Federation successfully secured a deal with the 25-year-old ex-NBA player, who currently plays in the Korean league and is considered one of the best players in the league.

Initially, the Lebanese government, including caretaker PM Najib Mikati and the Youth and Sports Minister, refused to consider Spellman's naturalization, deeming it unconstitutional. 

Many speculated that the government's reluctance was due to political reasons, such as the potential infringement on "Maronite privileges" of the presidency and setting a precedent.

Despite the government's initial refusal, the federation remained hopeful and aimed to put public pressure on the government to change their stance. With the deadline for Spellman's naturalization set for May, the government's approval comes just in time for the World Cup preparations.

In light of the recent approval, the national team continues to train and prepare for the World Cup, now with renewed hope that they can compete at their full potential with the addition of Omari Spellman.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Sports

Lebanese

Cabinet

Approval

American

Basketball

Player

Game

Omari Spellman

Team

LBCI Next
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers take 2-0 lead in series vs. Nets
More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as club president excluded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24

Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16

Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:50

Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

LBCI
Sports
04:40

Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

LBCI
Sports
04:37

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

LBCI
Sports
04:35

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal

LBCI
Variety
06:49

Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app