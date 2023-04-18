Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lebanese Cabinet granted an exceptional mechanism that would allow American basketball player Omari Spellman to play for the Lebanese national basketball team.



This decision comes after the Lebanese Basketball Federation successfully secured a deal with the 25-year-old ex-NBA player, who currently plays in the Korean league and is considered one of the best players in the league.



Initially, the Lebanese government, including caretaker PM Najib Mikati and the Youth and Sports Minister, refused to consider Spellman's naturalization, deeming it unconstitutional.



Many speculated that the government's reluctance was due to political reasons, such as the potential infringement on "Maronite privileges" of the presidency and setting a precedent.



Despite the government's initial refusal, the federation remained hopeful and aimed to put public pressure on the government to change their stance. With the deadline for Spellman's naturalization set for May, the government's approval comes just in time for the World Cup preparations.



In light of the recent approval, the national team continues to train and prepare for the World Cup, now with renewed hope that they can compete at their full potential with the addition of Omari Spellman.