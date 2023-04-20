Sports

Jamal Murray puts up 40 as Nuggets dump Wolves

2023-04-20 | 03:18
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jamal Murray puts up 40 as Nuggets dump Wolves

Jamal Murray scored 40 points, Nikola Jokic had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 in Game 2 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday.

The Nuggets lead the series 2-0 heading to Game 3 in Minneapolis on Friday.
 
Michael Porter Jr. scored 16 points, Aaron Gordon had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeff Green finished with 11 points for top-seeded Denver.

Anthony Edwards had a franchise-playoff-record 41 points for the No. 8-seeded Timberwolves, hitting 14 of 23 shots -- including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Rudy Gobert scored 19 points, Mike Conley had 14 points, Taurean Prince put up 12 points, Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson also had 10 points.

Minnesota scored 40 points in the third quarter to lead 89-87 entering the fourth. Denver went on an 8-0 run to open the final quarter, grabbing a 95-89 lead, but Edwards had seven points in a 10-3 surge to put the Timberwolves in front 99-98 with 6:55 to go.
 
Porter answered with a 3-pointer, Minnesota missed its next three shots and three Nuggets free throws made it 104-99 with 5:33 remaining.

Conley hit a running bank shot, but Jokic fed Gordon on an alley-oop and Porter sank a mid-range jumper to make it 108-101.

Edwards hit two free throws before Murray drained another 3-pointer and a 12-footer to make it a 10-point game with 3:14 left.

Conley and Edwards made 3-pointers to get Minnesota within 115-109 before Murray answered with one from deep. Edwards hit a 20-footer, but another Jokic-Gordon alley-oop sealed it.

The Nuggets led by as many as 21 in the second quarter before Minnesota chipped away and got within 64-49 at halftime.

Murray's layup with 9:41 left in the third gave Denver a 70-55 lead before the Timberwolves went on a 14-0 run.

Towns hit a 3-pointer, Gobert had two dunks and Edwards scored five points during the surge that made it a one-point game. The Nuggets hit two baskets to go up by five, but Minnesota's 10-5 run tied it at 79.
 
After Jokic split a pair of free throws, Anderson's dunk gave the Timberwolves their first lead since the first quarter.
 

Sports

Jamal Murray

Denver nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

First Round

Game 2

LBCI Next
With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Bucks top Heat to even series
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-19

Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:06

Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

LBCI
Sports
09:05

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LBCI
Sports
09:03

Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

LBCI
Sports
09:01

Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app