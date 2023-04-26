News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
2023-04-26 | 04:47
Share
2
min
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
The Champions League final could be staged in the United States in the future as Europe's football governing body looks to capitalize on the sport's rising popularity in the country, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said.
The showpiece event in European club football has never been held outside the continent since the competition's inception in 1955, but Ceferin said a break from tradition could be on the cards as they toyed with the idea.
"It's possible. We started to discuss about that but then one year it was the World Cup, (20)24 is Euros, this year (the final) is in Istanbul, '24 is in London and '25 is in Munich and after that, let's see," Ceferin told the Men in Blazers podcast.
"Football is extremely popular in the United States these days... Americans are ready to pay for best and nothing for the less. So they will follow European football as basketball lovers in Europe follow the NBA.
"What shocked me (about the American audience) was that the European Championship finals was watched by more people in the United States than the NBA Finals... For 30 matches of the Euros, the viewership was like Super Bowl viewership."
This year's Super Bowl attracted an average of 113 million viewers on US television and digital platforms.
However, Ceferin said the time difference was a problem, especially if they played in the afternoon on the Pacific coast which would see matches kick off around midnight in Europe.
The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.
Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer who has been UEFA president since 2016, was re-elected unopposed during their Ordinary Congress in Lisbon earlier this month and will serve a four-year term until 2027.
Reuters
Sports
Champions League
Final
US
Possible
Future
UEFA
President
Next
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-12
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
World
2023-04-12
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
0
Sports
2023-04-06
UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos
Sports
2023-04-06
UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos
0
World
04:19
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
World
04:19
Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
0
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:04
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
Variety
07:04
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
0
Sports
04:49
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
Sports
04:49
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
0
Sports
04:42
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
Sports
04:42
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
0
Sports
04:15
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format
Sports
04:15
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
0
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store