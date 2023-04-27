Sports

Jimmy Butler puts up 42 as Heat KO top-seeded Bucks

2023-04-27 | 05:50
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jimmy Butler puts up 42 as Heat KO top-seeded Bucks

Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the visiting Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 128-126 overtime victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Butler followed up his franchise-playoff-record, 56-point performance in Game 4 by making 17 of 33 shots from the floor in Game 5. He helped the eighth-seeded Heat overcome a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit by scoring 12 straight points for his team during one stretch before converting an alley-oop in the final second to force overtime.
 
In the extra session, Miami's Max Strus sank two of three free-throw attempts after being fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo before the latter responded with a dunk to cut Miami's lead to 128-126 with 29.5 seconds left.

Miami's Gabe Vincent misfired on a 3-point attempt with nine seconds to play, but Milwaukee's Grayson Allen did not get off a shot before time expired.

Vincent finished with 22 points and Bam Adebayo collected 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat, who will face the fifth-seeded New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks eliminated the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday with a 106-95 victory in Game 5 of their series.
 
Antetokounmpo recorded 38 points and 20 rebounds and Khris Middleton pumped in 33 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday logged 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kevin Love sank a 3-pointer to give Miami an 81-80 lead before Milwaukee responded with a 22-5 run to end the third quarter. Lopez and Middleton each made two 3-pointers during that sequence, and Allen converted a four-point play.

Pat Connaughton drained a 3-pointer to stake Milwaukee to a 52-50 lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter. That shot ignited a 17-6 run for the Bucks, who then saw their advantage trimmed to 69-63 after Vincent drained a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play in the period.

Middleton made 6 of 7 shots from the floor -- including his lone attempt from 3-point range -- and all four of his foul shots in the first quarter to score 17 points. Middleton's heroics aside, Miami seized a 36-33 lead after Butler contributed 11 points and Vincent added nine.
 

Sports

Jimmy Butler

Scores

42

OT

Overtime

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Round 1

Miami Heat

Advance

Game 5

History

LBCI Next
It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
Warriors get rare road win, take series lead over Kings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Emotional Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:35

Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

LBCI
Sports
06:34

Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum

LBCI
Sports
06:27

Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham

LBCI
Sports
05:55

NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:24

Putin, Erdogan to speak ahead of inauguration of Turkish nuclear plant – Kremlin

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-12

Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-28

Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app