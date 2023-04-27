Jimmy Butler puts up 42 as Heat KO top-seeded Bucks

Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the visiting Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 128-126 overtime victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 on Wednesday.



Butler followed up his franchise-playoff-record, 56-point performance in Game 4 by making 17 of 33 shots from the floor in Game 5. He helped the eighth-seeded Heat overcome a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit by scoring 12 straight points for his team during one stretch before converting an alley-oop in the final second to force overtime.

In the extra session, Miami's Max Strus sank two of three free-throw attempts after being fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo before the latter responded with a dunk to cut Miami's lead to 128-126 with 29.5 seconds left.



Miami's Gabe Vincent misfired on a 3-point attempt with nine seconds to play, but Milwaukee's Grayson Allen did not get off a shot before time expired.



Vincent finished with 22 points and Bam Adebayo collected 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat, who will face the fifth-seeded New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks eliminated the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday with a 106-95 victory in Game 5 of their series.

Antetokounmpo recorded 38 points and 20 rebounds and Khris Middleton pumped in 33 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday logged 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists.



Kevin Love sank a 3-pointer to give Miami an 81-80 lead before Milwaukee responded with a 22-5 run to end the third quarter. Lopez and Middleton each made two 3-pointers during that sequence, and Allen converted a four-point play.



Pat Connaughton drained a 3-pointer to stake Milwaukee to a 52-50 lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter. That shot ignited a 17-6 run for the Bucks, who then saw their advantage trimmed to 69-63 after Vincent drained a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play in the period.



Middleton made 6 of 7 shots from the floor -- including his lone attempt from 3-point range -- and all four of his foul shots in the first quarter to score 17 points. Middleton's heroics aside, Miami seized a 36-33 lead after Butler contributed 11 points and Vincent added nine.