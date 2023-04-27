Sports

Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum

2023-04-27 | 06:34
2min
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum

Borussia Dortmund are in the driving seat to win their first Bundesliga title in more than a decade with five games remaining and victory at VfL Bochum in the mini Ruhr derby on Friday could see them move a provisional four points clear at the top.

With second-placed Bayern Munich, a point behind on 59, in action at home to Hertha Berlin on Sunday, victory over Bochum would pile more pressure on Dortmund's embattled title rivals.
 
Dortmund, with 11 wins in their last 14 league matches, have pounced on Bayern's poor run in 2023 to snatch the lead last week when they crushed visiting Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 and the Bavarians slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05.

Their last league title dates back to 2012.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic could be without defender Nico Schlotterbeck against Bochum while Raphael Guerreiro trained alone earlier this week.
 
The game could not have come at a worse time for relegation-threatened Bochum who have half a dozen players ruled out or doubtful, including striker Philipp Hofmann.

They are in 15th place on 27 points, just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

In the tightest title race in years, Bayern, chasing a record-extending 11th straight league crown, are in turmoil following their German Cup and Champions League exits in the past few weeks under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

He replaced the sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March but the decision has so far spectacularly backfired with the team potentially missing out on all silverware.

With CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic facing mounting criticism for the state of the team and surprise decision to remove Nagelsmann, Bayern have their backs to the wall and only a win will do against bottom club Hertha.
 
It will be equally important for Tuchel to win some of the fans back following Bayern's recent setbacks, with some supporters last week venting their anger against the club bosses with large banners in the stands.

Hertha are without a win in their last seven games and are anchored in last place on 22 points points.

Third-placed Union Berlin, battling for a Champions League qualifying spot following a sensational season so far, host in-form Bayer Leverkusen, who have revived their own hopes of European football under coach Xabi Alonso.

Union have 55 points, with their opponents in sixth on 47.
 

