Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

2023-04-28 | 02:03
LBCI
3min
The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has been awarded the hosting rights for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, with all games at the prestigious tournament to be played in the city of Doha.  

In making their decision, FIBA's Central Board were impressed by the bid and particularly the elements around the compact geographical nature, unique flexibility with tournament venue scheduling to better serve the fans, as well as an emphasis on sustainability.  

One of the best-connected destinations in the world, Qatar's capital city, Doha, has direct flights from most of the potential participating countries, while the recently upgraded subway and public transportation network connects all venues, providing a top-class service for all visitors. 

With all of the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything far in advance and enjoy a unique experience since all venues are within 30 minutes of each other. 

Additionally, all venues to be used for FIBA's flagship men’s event are already constructed, while widely used green technologies will help in delivering the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as a carbon-neutral event. 

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will engage millions of people in basketball throughout the Middle East and North African (MENA) regions as this is the first time FIBA's flagship event will have been hosted in this part of the world and will help grow the popularity of basketball even further.

Hamane Niang, FIBA President, said: "The Central Board was impressed by the submission made by QBF. I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the Board for the quality of the work they have already completed in putting this bid together. We are very happy to be able to award the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 to Qatar. 

"While we are all looking forward to what we know will be another standout FIBA event when the action starts in Qatar, we will also enjoy the full journey to Doha. The qualification path to the World Cup has been a great success since its introduction in 2017, and we will be ready once again to follow all the action." 

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, added: "I would like to congratulate QBF on their successful bid, and we are very confident that this event will be one of the highest quality both on and off the court. 

"Importantly, it will be delivered by a skilled and experienced team that has an excellent track record on a wide range of major international sporting events, including world championships or cups of more than a dozen other top Olympic sports. 

"Additionally, to have all 32 participating teams based in one city for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will present a unique opportunity for fans to customize their World Cup experience by accessing more games in person than in any other FIBA World Cup over the last twenty years. I believe 2027 will be a special experience in Doha for this flagship FIBA event." 
 

