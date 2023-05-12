News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country
2023-05-12 | 04:13
Share
2
min
Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country
Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dwight Howard has triggered a wave of criticism on Chinese social media for calling Taiwan a country in a promotional video with Taiwan's vice president.
The video, released on Wednesday, showed the US basketball player supporting a campaign for a select number of foreign tourists to spend a night in Taiwan's presidential office building.
"Hello everyone, I'm Dwight Howard, and since I have come to Taiwan I have gained a whole new appreciation of this country," Howard said in the video.
China claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan and says the island is not a separate country but part of "one China" governed by Beijing. China says it will never renounce the use of force to enforce its claims.
China's insistence that Taiwan is not a country means that the island is excluded from many international organizations and its athletes compete in international tournaments under the banner "Chinese Taipei".
It did not take long for a backlash to build following the release of the video. The hashtag #HowardTaiwanindependence went viral on China's Weibo social media platform, earning almost 400 million hits by Friday.
Many people accused Howard of promoting Taiwan's independence, which is anathema to Beijing.
Howard last year joined the Taoyuan Leopards, a professional Taiwanese team. The most famous player to ever appear in Taiwan's T1 League did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Vice President William Lai, a contender in Taiwan's presidential election next year, appeared with Howard, pretending to be directing the video in which Lai refers to Taiwan as a "free country".
The island's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.
The NBA is hugely popular in China and this was not the first time people linked with the league have sparked controversy there.
In 2019, Chinese broadcasters stopped airing games of the Houston Rockets after general manager Daryl Morey posted a message on Twitter in support of antigovernmental protests in Hong Kong.
A similar outcry came in 2021 when Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter denounced China's treatment of ethnic Uyghur people and other Muslims.
Reuters
Sports
Former
NBA
Basketball
Star
Dwight Howard
Stirs
Chinese
Anger
Calling
Taiwan
Country
Next
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Something special about Nadal and Roland Garros
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-08
Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan
World
2023-04-08
Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan
0
World
2023-03-28
'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China
World
2023-03-28
'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China
0
World
2023-05-04
Top US spy says Chinese invasion halting Taiwan chip production would be 'enormous' global economic blow
World
2023-05-04
Top US spy says Chinese invasion halting Taiwan chip production would be 'enormous' global economic blow
0
World
2023-04-28
Taiwan says Chinese combat drone circled island
World
2023-04-28
Taiwan says Chinese combat drone circled island
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
08:28
Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League
Sports
08:28
Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League
0
Sports
08:26
Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension
Sports
08:26
Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension
0
Sports
08:24
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
Sports
08:24
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
0
Sports
06:45
Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US
Sports
06:45
Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:38
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
World
04:38
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store